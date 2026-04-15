NCAA warned that the rainy season may cause flight disruptions across Nigeria

Airlines are planning fleet expansion to improve reliability and capacity

Communication gaps between airlines and passengers affect travel experiences

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has cautioned air travellers about possible disruptions to flight schedules as the rainy season begins, despite recent improvements in airline operations.

The warning was given by the agency’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, during a discussion with aviation journalists in Lagos, according to a PUNCH report.

NCAA warns that the rainy season may cause flight disruptions for Nigerian travellers. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei.

Source: Getty Images

Achimugu noted that domestic airlines have recorded better on-time departures and fewer disruptions in recent months, particularly after the festive travel period.

According to him, operational performance improved compared to the last quarter of 2025, even as passenger traffic declined after the holidays.

However, he said seasonal weather conditions could affect this progress, stressing that disruptions are common during the rainy season.

Weather disruptions remain unavoidable

The NCAA official explained that flight delays and cancellations linked to weather are a normal part of aviation operations.

He cited his personal travel experience, which involved multiple disruptions, including cancellations and delays, as an example of challenges passengers may encounter.

Achimugu added that weather is not the only factor affecting flight operations, noting that other operational issues also contribute to disruptions.

He disclosed that some domestic airlines are working to improve service reliability through fleet expansion, with new aircraft expected from recent acquisition deals.

This follows discussions at the Nigerian Aircraft Acquisition and Investment Summit convened by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, where stakeholders agreed on measures to strengthen airline capacity.

NCAA speaks on airfare concerns

On airfare pricing, Achimugu addressed concerns over alleged price-fixing raised by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

He said his office had not received any official report from the commission but reiterated his earlier disagreement with claims that taxes were responsible for fare increases recorded during the festive season.

Passengers face communication gaps

The NCAA also highlighted concerns about communication between airlines and passengers, noting that poor information flow often leaves travellers stranded or confused during disruptions.

Achimugu said delays in announcements, sudden cancellations, and limited updates remain key issues affecting passenger experience.

He added that while more passengers are using the NCAA’s complaint portal to report issues, some still face difficulties navigating the platform.

To address this, the authority has continued to provide alternative complaint channels, including email and social media platforms.

Weather conditions remain a major factor affecting flight schedules. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei.

Source: Getty Images

Local flight tickets to rise as aviation fuel prices soar

Legit.ng earlier reported that the price of Jet A1, also known as aviation fuel, has jumped sharply following rising tensions in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Aviation fuel prices have surged to between N1,500 and N1,600 per litre following rising tensions in the Middle East. The increase of over 53 per cent is expected to force airlines to raise domestic ticket prices from around N150,000 to between N185,000 and N200,000.

Industry experts say fuel now accounts for up to 45 per cent of airline operating costs, putting significant financial pressure on airlines

Source: Legit.ng