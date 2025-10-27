A Nigerian lady is of the opinion that Regina Daniels can be described as a queen because of the things she did right

The Nollywood actress ignited a lot of reactions after she reportedly moved out of her husband's house

In a reaction shared on social media, a lady said the actress pulled the right punches, and now, she has her own house

A Nigerian lady said Regina Daniels could be described as a queen because of the things she has done in recent days.

The lady made the post after images of Regina Daniels' new mansion went viral on social media.

The lady said Regina Daniels is a true queen. Photo credit: Instagram/Regina Daniels.

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood actress sparked a lot of reactions on social media after she alleged she was facing difficulties in her husband's house.

She also alleged that she was nothing in Ned Nwoko's house, but she is a queen in her house.

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady on X agrees that Regian Daniels can be described as a true queen.

In her post, @Hybrid_Ola listed some of the things the actress did right, including the purchase of a new house.

She said:

"Regina Daniels' move is crazy. Spoke up about the abuse she’s experiencing. Did not grant any interview. Did not say anything after the viral video. Moved out, got her own house. Queen move!"

Ned Nwoko's wife, Regina Daniels, bought a house for herself. Photo credit: Instagram/Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels.

Source: Instagram

See the post below:

Reactions as lady shares opinion about Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels

@SemiNigerian said:

"She’s been planning that shii for some time."

@Mackzwell said:

"Like say no be man crown her queen. When are you all going to start giving men the credits they deserve."

@_tolintolin said:

"To the people saying, it's her husband's money, if e reach your turn, marry a rich man and leave the marriage as a poor person."

@_TheGreatRey said:

"Her tenure has expired, she just needed the whole drama to make it look like she hasnt been sidelined. The house is her compensation, no be only queen move."

@s430media said:

"Queen move with person money? I'm rooting for her sha. Let's not act as if we don't know what men like that can do if they're desperate to prove a point."

@Moreofwealth said:

"She be ripper nothing like Queen moves here and I believe the man would come for her soon."

@LeeUzoma85128 said:

"Which abuse, the one she subscribed to, a planned deal from onset abegii."

@Olukeyede10 said:

"All I know is that she cant eat her cake and have it.

@cookmyfood06 said:

"If I were to be her, I will just buy that house without making a noise. Move to my mom house till everything dies off or even travel out then come back later to live in the house. To save the street from long talk. Anyway, Gina is a very hardworking woman be ready for the loss of custody."

Ned Nwoko's PA speaks amid drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ned Nwoko’s personal assistant, Passy Eze, spoke out amid growing rumours of a marital crisis between the senator and his wife, actress Regina Daniels.

His reaction came shortly after a viral video showed Regina in tears, expressing distress over her marriage.

Source: Legit.ng