A Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok showing what she discovered inside a wedding program in Lagos state

In the video posted via her official account, she expressed her amazement at the unusual wedding program

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok did not hesitate to react in the comments section

A Nigerian lady recently amazed social media users with a video of an unexpected feature found inside a wedding program in Lagos state.

The viral clip captured her reaction as she explored the unusual item while at the wedding venue.

Lady sees a portable screen inside a wedding program. Photo credit: @modazz_voice/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Wedding guest amazed over technological advancement

The video confirmed how technology had been integrated into what is typically a traditional printed booklet.

In the clip posted on her official TikTok account @modazz_voice, she displayed a small working screen embedded within the wedding program.

As she opened it, the screen activated, showing live or pre-recorded footage of the couple, leaving her amazed.

In her caption, she noted that she was surprised to encounter such a technological advancement at the wedding.

The clip captured her genuine surprise as she showed off the screen and commented on how innovative the inclusion of a screen in a wedding program was.

"POV: You went for a wedding in Lagos. Technologia," she captioned the post.

Lady reacts after finding a portable screen inside a wedding program. Photo credit: @modazz_voice/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Netizens on TikTok quickly engaged with her post, sharing their amazement and also expressing curiosity in the comments.

Many speculated about the time this particular technology was invented and others commented on the money that may have been involved in making such a thing possible.

Others explored other features it could possess like playing video clips of the couple, displaying personal messages, or even showing moments from their journey together, all within the pages of a program.

Reactions as lady displays unusual wedding program

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Modazz_Voice said:

"Oooh wow!! My family people must hear of this ooo. My post go viral ke I’m so shocked."

@Mo said:

"This thing has been trending since like 2013."

@TEKILLA reacted:

"But it’s expensive."

@nwosuhpraisegod said:

"E go soon spoil."

@Rosy|digital said:

"Omo na today I Dey see am ooo."

@Din mar reacted:

"Una just dey raise bar anyhow."

@Zay zay reacted:

"Money na watere nor cheap o."

@pivot Queen added:

"How much for the asoebi?"

@pretty_prissy said:

"I’m in the middle of planning my wedding but the prices of things are extremely expensive."

Validp said:

"Man was saying 10m plus for both white and traditional someone please help person go do wedding finish come starve?"

@Ashabiomo dasola said:

"Stranger situation that may make you sell ur properties will not happen to you and ur love ones."

See the post below:

Lady reacts after checking bride's WhatsApp status

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady left internet users in stitches over the things she saw on a bride's WhatsApp status.

She was with the bride on the day of her traditional wedding and went through her posts on WhatsApp.

Source: Legit.ng