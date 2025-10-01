A former banker who once earned ₦75,000 monthly has turned his life around by venturing into poultry farming, a decision that now fetches him millions every month

He explained that his banking job left him overworked and underpaid, with long hours and even weekend shifts, making him feel like he was sacrificing his own dreams for the company

Today, his poultry farm generates over ₦2 million monthly from about 500 birds, and he has plans to expand further

A Nigerian man who quit his ₦75,000 banking job to start poultry farming has shared an inspirational story as he now makes multiple millions in a month.

He revealed his reasons for leaving the banking job, stating that the workload was too much, the pay wasn’t encouraging, and that sometimes they were made to work on Saturdays just to complete tasks left unfinished during the week.

Ex-banker makes millions from poultry business

After resigning, he ventured into poultry farming, a decision that completely transformed his life as he now makes millions monthly. He went further to reveal the amount he makes as well as the number of birds he currently rears in his poultry.

According to a post shared by a user, @chideranwafor_, the man, identified as Ajah Christian, was seen being interviewed in a video made available on TikTok.

During the interview, Ajah shared his experience and reasons for choosing poultry farming.

He said:

"I saw a vision and I knew I can make it through this business. Africa is an agro economy, with agriculture, we can feed the world, it's possible. We only need people who are going to see it, I've seen it, I've seen the future."

"What I was earning then was ₦75,000. Annual revenue was around ₦1 million plus which currently here, in 2 weeks we've made more than what I made in a year."

"The bank is more like you work from 6am till 9pm daily and the bank doesn't want to hire more hands. We were just 2 in the customer service so we attend to all those queries, upload files, open account. Account that we couldn't open or upload, we come weekends and upload them, sometimes we stay there from Saturday morning till 4."

"It was more like you don't have time for yourself so what time will I use to think, so it's more like they were paying me to sell my dreams to them."

"There was no amount of money that was enough to buy off my dreams so that was why I left to build what I have today."

Another video attached to the post captured him sharing more points about his poultry venture, particularly how much he makes on good and bad days.

"One of the major reasons I left the bank to face poultry farming, I discovered the bank could not give me the leverage to really make the pact I want to make in Africa."

"I want to create a system where people will have the opportunity to build a career."

"The bank was looking like a cage to me, it caused my dream, my focus, my vision. Poultry farming is giving me the opportunity to really explore, to really rap into that potential to salvage Africa and create jobs."

"When I was in the bank, I earned ₦75,000 monthly, a whole month. Currently, in a month, we make about ₦2+ million upwards in this poultry farming just from these 500 birds."

"We're expecting a thousand next month but from this one we make above ₦2 million naira monthly."

"In a month if we don't make profit at all, we make above ₦600,000 in profit alone.

His revelation has inspired many online, and as the story made its way across social media, several individuals stormed the comments section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man who quit ₦75k salary turns poultry into profit

Femi said:

"Making the bold step soon."

Prettyassie wrote:

"Soon inshallah."

Edunam said:

"inspiring story."

The social scientist stressed:

"I'm begging chicken farmer in Namibia. I current have 3 chicken for meat. my biggest challenge is feed. advice me on how to solve feed problem."

The social scientist added:

peterockz shared:

"Woo, super dreams."

Jonathan Chigbu noted:

"Your a man brother."

vicky54 said:

"I thank God for your life."

