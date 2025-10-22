A lady has expressed her excitement online after locating her father, whom her mother 'wrongly' got deported to a country in Africa 27 years ago

She narrated how she began looking for her father with the aid of an ancestry DNA kit and social media

She released old pictures of herself with her father and a short clip of her video call with him after finding him

A lady, known on TikTok as @badbeautyqueen, could not contain her joy as she finally found her father, who was deported to Guinea 27 years ago.

According to the lady, her mother, who was mentally ill, 'wrongly' got her father deported 27 years ago, out of spite. At the time, she was just four years old.

A lady locates her father 27 years after he was deported to Africa. Photo Credit: @badbeautyqueen

Source: TikTok

How lady located her father

The excited lady shared her touching story on TikTok, narrating how she used an ancestry DNA kit and social media to find her father.

She attached a viral Facebook post that helped connect her to her cousin, who also connected her to her father.

"Finding my dad after 27 years because my mentally ill mother wrongly deported him to Africa when I was 4 years old out of spite," she wrote.

She posted a clip of her video call with her father after they reconnected, and detailed how her father fought for full custody of her, but faced resistance from her mum.

She wrote:

"On this call, I finally hear my dad's voice

"He knew how unwell my mother was

"He fought for me...and he won.

"At 4 years old, he had full custody of me...

"But in anger, she had him deported back to Guinea.

"She even changed my name...

"So he could never find his little girl."

She further disclosed that her mother went as far as changing her name and phone number after her father was deported.

"She even called him after she had him deported to confirm where he was. And changed her number.

"My dad's last words to my mother, "One day my daughter will find me."

"He was right. He prayed and I prayed.

"I didn't know what I was looking for, but whatever I was looking for, I was determined to find it..."

The lady expressed joy at finding out that she has a family.

"I am learning that I have so much family and I am so so grateful and so truly happy that my story has only just begun.

"I haven't hugged my dad since I was 4 but soon we will be able to hug each other again."

A lady finds her father 27 years after he was deported to Guinea. Photo Credit: @badbeautyqueen

Source: TikTok

View her post below:

Lady's story triggers mixed reactions online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

That Black guy. said:

"You guys saying the mother was right do you know what it means for him to have won custody of her when she was 4. put 2 and 2 together."

Duafecosmetics said:

"This is amazing! I’d have to work really hard at forgiving my mother because she robbed you of a father ❤️congratulations."

Sandee said:

"That man was deprived of his baby! Who’s going to pay for the emotional stress caused?"

noway6661 said:

"He ALWAYS loved you. You should make a go fund me so you can go visit your family and learn about your roots."

user2027076140637 said:

"Get ready to send money to the whole family, they gonna try to use you in every possible way."

Bonnie Lee said:

"Wow… the hardest part would be forgiving my mom for something like this. How are you navigating your relationship with her?"

aerie ੈ✩‧₊˚ said:

"Wish the best of luck to you! My mother kept me away from my father out of spite, fed me a bunch of lies, etc. When in reality he fought to see me until the very end. He was murdered by his nephew in 2020, and I never got to meet him. I wish I had been able to.. Please take this moment with your father and cherish it."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had finally found her father after 27 years.

Lady reunites with father after 19 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had reunited with her father after 19 years apart.

She noted that her father was outside the country all those years and had left when she was just 2 years old.

In a TikTok video, the lady and her siblings celebrated as they welcomed their father from the bus park. As they hugged their father and welcomed him back home, they all burst into tears.

Source: Legit.ng