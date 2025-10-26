School Security Chases Man Who Disguised As Woman And Entered Female Hostel
- A video trending on social media shows the moment a man was being chased by a university school security
- The video was said to have been recorded at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, Niger state
- The man, reportedly disguised as a woman, gained access to the female hostel in the school
A man incurred the wrath of school security after he reportedly entered the female hostel in his university.
A video trending on social media shows the moment the man was chased by school security.
In the short clip, which was posted on TikTok by @ibbulairtv, the man was on a bike as people shouted and chased him.
The video is captioned:
"A guy dress like female trying to enter their hostel at IBBUL. A guy trying to enter female hostel."
In further clarification in the comment section, the poster said the man was taken to the school's security office and was later released.
The poster was responding to someone who asked to know if the man actually tried entering a female hostel.
The comment reads:
"If you don’t know something ask question, ask. No be from hostel dem carry am come security office? After then, dem set am free."
Watch the video below:
