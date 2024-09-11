A student of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State is trending online because of his physical stature

A lady in the school captured a video of the small-statured student and shared it online, prompting netizens to ask how old he was

In response, the lady said the student is above 18 years of age and that he is currently in 200 level at the university

A Nigerian lady stirred reactions after sharing a video of a smallish university student.

She said the small-statured student schools at Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo Ogun State.

The student has a small stature. Photo credit: TikTok/@ochulorugochi.

Source: TikTok

According to a video posted by Ochulor Ugochi, the student is entering the 200 level at the school.

She said:

"My boy is back in school. 200 level activated."

The video sparked many reactions with netizens wondering how old the man was.

Ugochi responded to the questions, saying the student was above 18.

People doubted that he was actually in the university due to how small he looked. Ugochi shared two more videos to prove she wasn't telling lies.

One of the new posts showed the day he did his matriculation and was dressed in an academic gown.

She also shared a video of when she spoke to the student during his 100 level. When asked what he was studying in the school, the student, Olusegun Sampson said he studying English and literary studies.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of student with small stature

@Your girl Oluwafemi said:

"Osheyyy young Sheldon."

@Justtfavour said:

"I know this boy. We went to the same jamb lesson centre last year."

@kknorm said:

"Na why government dey talk say people gats reach 18."

@OBAINO said:

"Naija young sheldon."

@Say0 said:

"But they says if your not 18 you can’t enter uni nau."

@GOLD AYOMIDE said:

"How old is he."

@semirankle said:

"Yooooo this some young Sheldon shii, can't lie bro is a genius."

@BigVictor20 said:

"Aww my heart melts….I wish him good luck in everything he does."

@Pepperdem asked:

"200 level abi primary 2?"

@Grace said:

"Don't be surprised to see him top his class."

@dalu cool said:

"We entered school the same year. I remember watching his video and I'm in 300 level now."

@laughter123

"His height is deceiving you ooooo. Bro is probably 18 or older."

Man graduates from Babcock University

Earlier, a Nigerian man celebrated his graduation from Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun state.

The man studied software engineering at the university, and he did well in his chosen field of study with a high CGPA.

The young graduate has shared photos to celebrate his graduation, noting that he was able to graduate with a first-class.

