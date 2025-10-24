A Nigerian lady said it is not good for rich people to live among the poor, since there could be a lot of problems

According to her, it is better for anyone who can afford some level of comfort not to live among the poor

Some people in her comment section shared the experiences they had while living in their areas

A Nigerian lady sparked social media reactions due to what she said about rich people who live among poor people.

In a TikTok post, the lady shared her opinion about the consequences of the rich living amoing the poor.

The lady said poor people might see normal life as intimidation. Photo credit: TikTok/@everyday_with_jane.

Source: TikTok

According to the lady identified as @everyday_with_jane, it is better not to live among the poor if one can afford some level of comfort.

She said some people might see one as showing off or trying to oppress them.

Her words:

"If you can afford some level of luxury, do not live among the poor. I know some persons can be triggered by this, but hear me out. You can be comfortably living your life and they will see it as intimidation or you are trying to pepper them. You will unknowingly have enemies just because they think you are just constantly showing off by just living your normal life."

The lady said living among the poor might bring about jealousy. Photo credit: TikTok/@everyday_with_jane.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares opinion about poor and rich people

@wellnessherbs said:

"Not just physically poor, even those who are mentally poor. Some people have the money but still live like a poor person. Make sure you live with people who love comfort."

@Simon Stanley said:

"I once made a mistake moving into some low area, I got the police called on me cause I bought two bags of rice at once."

@irikefee said:

"If you see the way I'm praying to leave area environment to a great apartment/estate."

@Sheryl🦋Kay said:

"Growing I realised that, it’s okay to leave your broke lazy friends bc they might always feel intimidated for nothing."

@Emmanuel said:

"The worst part is when you build your house among poor neighbors you are done’ I got kidnapped and robbed I have to run and get an appointment in GRA. One poor man told me he will not pay for security that he doesn’t have car or fine house that he’s not the main target 🎯 he said he sleep with his door open."

@POLTERGEIST said:

"I dy fear to on gen for compound because na only me still dy use gen, most of them that we moved in together have either abandoned or sold their gen since fuel price increase. Anytime I want to use gen I’ll be feeling bad. Like sey I dy disturb their peace."

Lady shows off her rich parents' house

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady showcased her family's wealth as she filmed her family members in their mansion.

Seeing their beautiful compound and the cars in them, many said they wanted to be like her mother who had an arranged marriage.

Many ladies in her comment section jokingly asked if her father has wealthy friends that are ready for marriage.

Source: Legit.ng