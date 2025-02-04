A lady from the United States of America said she is married to a Nigerian man who was an undocumented immigrant

The lady shared her experiences with the man in the wake of mass deportations of some immigrants by the Trump administration

She said she met her husband online and they got married after three months of dating despite the fact that he was undocumented

A lady who is a citizen of the United States of America (USA) shared her experience of being married to an undocumented man.

The lady said she married a Nigerian man who happened not to have proper immigration papers.

The American citizen shared her experience of marrying an n undocumented Nigerian man in the wake of Donald Trump's deportations. Photo credit: TikTok/@life.by.lla and Getty Images/JIM WATSON.

In a TikTok video, @life.by.lla said she met her husband online and they started dating and fell in love.

They got married only three months after they met even though the man was not settled as he did not have his own apartment.

American citizen married to an undocumented Nigerian

She said they have been married now for 21 years and they were blessed with two children.

However, the American lady said when she wanted to marry the man, many people thought he was using her to get his papers.

She said:

"I had my own place. He was living with two or three different people, so he was not really settled at the time. We have been married now for 21 years. We have two children. But I when I first met him, it was definitely different. I had a lot of people on my ear telling me 'he is using you for papers, he is lying, he probably has a family in Nigeria, Nigerians know how to lie."

However, the lady said she did not listen to the naysayers and decided to know the man up close outside of the fact that he did not have papers to legally live in the USA.

Her words:

"Sitting down with him, I quickly realised that he was a very nice person, he was kindhearted, he was educated, had a great educational background, came from a very good family, just an overall good person. And so I liked him as a person outside of his documentation situation."

The lady said she does not regret getting married to a Nigerian man who has no documentation as her marriage has worked out well.

She said she has had a great life together with the man who she describes as a really good person.

The lady shared her experience at a time when the Donald Trump administration was deporting thousands of undocumented immigrants.

Reactions as US lady marries Nigerian man

@Jakkio said:

"I married my husband 1 year after we met. It has now been 30 years."

@Heartless young said:

"There are bad men everywhere in the world. just because we are Nigeria does not mean everyone from Nigeria is bad."

@Glow said:

"I appreciate your transparency. You have the few positive stories on this app."

Trump's executive orders that may affect Nigeria

Legit.ng also previously reported that President Trump issued over 200 executive orders on his first day in office.

These orders affect immigration, climate, pardons, and foreign policy but many expect them to be challenged.

Some of the executive orders signed by the US President could have an impact on Nigeria and Africa in general.

