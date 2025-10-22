A Nigerian man said his dog is devastated because the pet lost all its babies even before giving birth

According to the man, his dog was supposed to give birth to 10 puppies, but all of them were lost

In a video he posted on TikTok, the man said his dog has been depressed and has refused to eat since the puppies died

A Nigerian man who owns a dog has shared the disaster that befell the pet.

According to a video the man shared on TikTok, his dog was supposed to give birth to puppies, but lost all of them.

The man said his dog lost 10 babies through a miscarriage. Photo credit: TikTok/@mr_smalling0 and Getty Images/Joe Schmelzer.

In the video posted by @mr_smalling0, the man said all 10 puppies his dog was carrying were lost through a miscarriage.

As a result of the devastating loss, the dog was immensely depressed and has refused to eat since the sad event.

He said even if he gives the dog chicken, it would refuse to eat because it is mourning its dead puppies.

The man said:

"I never knew dogs can go through depression until it happened to my dog. She is going through depression and pains after losing 10 puppies."

The dog was seen sleeping on the floor motionless. The man tried to console it, but it still did not move.

Can a dog feel depressed?

According to PetMD, a website that curates information about pets, a dog can be depressed.

It says:

"Dogs experience a wide range of emotions throughout their lives—just like people do. These emotions are shaped by life experiences or health concerns that affect how they think, feel, and act. For example, dogs may become depressed due to an underlying health issue or because of a sudden change in their home, such as the loss of a family member."

Experts say dogs can feel depressed due to a loss. Photo credit: Getty Images/Purple Collar Pet Photography.

Source: Getty Images

Watch the video below:

Reactions as dog loses 10 puppies

@BigOJ said:

"The puppies died or you sold them, baba talk the truth now make we know."

@Khendra said:

"Buy her a puppy she will love the puppy and get the spark back."

@Rozel said:

"This happened to my dog when she lost three puppies, dogs really have emotions."

@Cally said:

"Our own dog ran mad after losing the only puppy she managed to give birth to after being barren for 7 years, she refused to eat, stayed in a corner and attacked anyone that gets close to her😔 my dad ended up selling her."

@Obai_Koko said:

"Omo!! My dog enter depression when my neighbors dog was sold.. Jasper no gree chop for almost a week.. RIP jazzy."

@wallstreet maverick said:

"Are you sure that dog is not sick and dying? What happened that 10 puppies died after birth, maybe that same thing is disturbing her too."

