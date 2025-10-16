A Nigerian man said his church once organised a crusade at the University of Benin, and they invited the late Uma Ukpai

According to the man, before the crusade could be held, ASUU declared a strike, and students were asked to leave the campus

However, he said Uma Ukpai still showed up for the crusade, and over 1000 people attended the event despite the strike

A man has joined those mourning the death of prominent Nigerian evangelist, Reverend Dr Uma Ukpai.

The man shared memories of how he met the late evangelist, whom he also invited for a crusade.

In his post, which he shared on Facebook, Stanley Jonas said he had a close interaction with Uma Ukpai when he was at the University of Benin.

Stanley said he was the pastor of Word of Life Campus Fellowship, University of Benin, in 2000, and they had organised a campus program.

He said:

"It feels deeply personal. Because for me, his name isn’t just a headline; it’s a memory. It was in the year 2000 at the University of Benin when I first encountered this great man of God. At the time as pastor of Word of Life Campus Fellowship University of Benin,we had planned a massive campus-wide crusade, with him and our father, Papa Ayo Oritsejafor, as guest ministers. The entire campus had come alive with excitement. Flyers everywhere. Students on fire. We were ready for a move of God."

However, the problem started before the program was held because the Academic Staff Union of Universities declared a strike, and students were asked to vacate campuses.

Stanley said:

"Then came the unexpected: ASUU declared a nationwide strike. And to stretch our faith further, the school authorities ordered every student to vacate the campus. In one moment, everything we had invested - time, money, prayers, and energy seemed to crumble. Some voices around us said, “Cancel the crusade.” But something in our spirit said otherwise. We had come too far to back down."

Despite calls for the crusade to be cancelled, Stanley said the organisers still went ahead with it.

He said he travelled from Benin to Akwa Ibom to meet with Reverend Uma Ukpai and the man of God treated him nicely.

His words:

"I still remember travelling from Benin to Akwa Ibom to visit Reverend Dr. Uma Ukpai at his home. I was just a young campus pastor then, unsure of how I would be received. But he welcomed me like family. There was no air of self-importance, no distance between greatness and grace. He personally drove me in his SUV from his home to his office, instructed one of his aides to lodge me in a hotel(at his own expense). That humility, that warmth, that Christlike simplicity, left an imprint on me forever."

He mentioned that a lot of people still attended the crusade, and the man of God ministered powerfully.

He noted:

"Despite the near-empty campus, over a thousand people gathered at that crusade. And when Reverend Dr. Uma Ukpai ministered, it was with the same fire and conviction as if he were before hundreds of thousands. Souls were saved. Healings broke out. Deliverances took place. The power of God moved so tangibly that we all knew that this man wasn’t performing; he was walking with God."

