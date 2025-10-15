A Nigerian reverend father has commented on the death of the late evangelist and preacher, Rev Dr Uma Ukpai

Rev Ukpai died on October 6 at the age of 80, triggering emotional reactions from the Nigerian Christian community

While noting that Rev Ukpai was actually a force, the Catholic priest mentioned one other thing he achieved

A Catholic priest, Ehioma Emmanuel, known on Facebook as Fada Mentor, has reacted to the demise of respected Nigerian preacher Rev Dr Uma Ukpai.

The Nigerian Christian community, family, and friends of Rev Ukpai expressed deep sorrow about his death and paid tributes to him.

A Catholic priest mourns the death of Rev Dr Uma Ukpai. Photo Credit: Dr. UMA UKPAI, Fada Mentor Ehioma

Source: Facebook

Rev Uma Ukpai's death: Catholic priest reacts

Father Ehioma, in a Facebook post, said Rev Ukpai was a force, adding that the late cleric has paid his dues for the growth of Christianity in Nigeria.

Father Ehioma prayed that Rev Ukpai rest in Christ. The priest's Facebook post read:

"Rev'd Dr. Uma Ukpai was actually a force, he paid his dues for the growth of Christianity in Nigeria. Rest in Christ Jesus Sir. Amen."

Internet users have reacted to the priest's comment on Rev Ukpai's death, as many mourned the late preacher.

A Catholic priest says Rev Dr Uma Ukpai was a force. Photo Credit: Dr. UMA UKPAI, Fada Mentor Ehioma

Source: Facebook

Uma Ukpai: Catholic priest's comment generates reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Catholic priest's comment below:

Ashim Chisomaga said:

"May his soul rest in Christ Jesus AMEN."

Mazi Chiedozie Njoku said:

"May his soul rest in peace. Amen."

Esther Orji said:

"He was a great man.

"May his soul rest in peace Amen."

Blessed Francisico Clement said:

"May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed rest in perfect peace with the Lord."

Uche Okafor said:

"So it is true that he is dead, may God grant his soul eternal rest."

Adaobi-chijioke Ezedimora said:

"Amen.

"This is the uniqueness of my Catholic Priests."

Anulika Bridget said:

"Honestly.

"Keep resting daddy.

"You are truly the Lords general."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a pastor had narrated a deep revelation he had about the late Rev Dr Uma Ukpai on the same day that his death was announced.

Man points out Rev Ukpai's mistakes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had called people's attention to certain mistakes he claimed Rev Dr Uma Ukpai made during his ministry.

In a Facebook post, the man cited a Bible verse, saying he has a full understanding of his obligation to judge, urging people to save other church general overseers still alive by correcting them. He said that he once believed in a different gospel, a different Jesus, and a different spirit preached by many popular clerics today.

The man claimed that Ukpai made the mistakes of not repenting from dead works and the works of the law, adding that many general overseers are still making the same mistakes. He stressed that any message that distracts from Jesus Christ's atoning sacrifice and replaces grace with effort, sonship with slavery or truth with theatrics is a different gospel entirely.

Source: Legit.ng