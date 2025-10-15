A man who identifies as an elder has highlighted certain mistakes he claims that the late Rev Dr Uma Ukpai had made during his Christian ministry

He admitted that he once believed in a different gospel, a different Jesus, and a different spirit preached by many famous clerics, but he was brought to 'the truth of the gospel'

In a lengthy Facebook post, the man elaborated on his claim about the late preacher and sent a warning to other church general overseers still alive

A man identified as Elder Okechukwu has claimed that the late Rev Dr Uma Ukpai made some mistakes in the course of his Christian ministry.

This comes after the death of the respected Nigerian evangelist and preacher on October 6.

Uma Ukpai: 'Elder' warns other general overseers

In a Facebook post, 'Elder' Okechukwu cited a Bible verse, saying he has a full understanding of his obligation to judge, urging people to save other church general overseers still alive by correcting them.

According to Okechukwu, he once believed in a different gospel, a different Jesus, and a different spirit preached by many popular clerics today.

Okechukwu claimed that Ukpai made the mistakes of not repenting from dead works and the works of the law, adding that many general overseers are still making the same mistakes.

His statement partly read:

"...This should be my final post on Dr Uma Ukpai,made with full understanding that it is my DUTY, OBLIGATION to JUDGE (John 7:24/1 Corinthians 5:12-13) and for those general overseers still alive,if at all possible to SAVE them by rebuking and correcting.

"Even if the general overseers are not SAVED,because the Bible actually hints it may be a near sisyphean task to save them,at least let some of their followers be SAVED.

"I too once believed in a different gospel,a different jesus,a different spirit preached by many famous,popular and respected men.

"The efforts of others along with GOD'S GRACE brought me to THE TRUTH OF THE GOSPEL.

"When will those who claim to be Believers in CHRIST learn.

"Dr Uma Ukpai made the same mistakes as many other general overseers are still making,not repenting from dead works and works of the law..."

He stressed that any message that distracts from Jesus Christ's atoning sacrifice and replaces grace with effort, sonship with slavery or truth with theatrics is a different gospel entirely, and those who preach it are accursed.

"...Any message that detracts from CHRIST'S atoning sacrifice and replaces GRACE with effort, SONSHIP with slavery, or TRUTH with theatrics and Lamba is another gospel entirely (Galatians 1:6–9).

"Those who preach it are accursed.

"Believers must test to every spirit (1 John 4:1), cling to sound doctrine (2 Timothy 4:2–4), and reject these sedu'ctive imitations of the true CHRIST..."

Elder Okechukwu's comments stir reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Ademola Williams said:

"May you not grow weary.

"The time of death is the time we all should realize that everything here is passing."

Efosa Obaseki said:

"The best time is before death.

"By death, it becomes too late."

