A Nigerian man has reacted to the passing of the late preacher Uma Ukpai who unfortunately died at the age of 80

In his post, he expressed awe that the news of the preacher's demise was kept hidden for over a week despite the 'pervasive nature' of social media

Social media users who came across his post did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian man expressed surprise on social media that the news of preacher Uma Ukpai's passing had remained undisclosed for over a week.

Recall, it was reported on social media a few days ago that the preacher had passed on at the age of 80.

Man praises Uma Ukpai in an emotional tribute, says the news of his death was kept secret. Photo credit: @ruralevangelist/X.

Source: Twitter

Man reacts to announcement of Uma Ukpai's death

The man, known on X as @ruralevangelist, said it was 'remarkable' that despite the pervasive nature of social media, news of Ukpai's passing remained undisclosed for about one week.

This, he said, confirmed that secrets could indeed be kept even in today's digital age.

He described Uma Ukpai as a devoted servant of God and prayed for his soul to rest in peace after his demise.

"It's remarkable that despite the pervasive nature of Social Media, news of Papa passing remained undisclosed for over a week. This demonstrates that secrets can indeed be kept, even in today's digital age. Rest in peace, Papa Dr. UMA Ukpai, a devoted servant of God," he said.

Man says news of Uma Ukpai's death was kept a secret for over one week. Photo credit: @ruralevangelist/X.

Source: Twitter

According to the announcement poster of Uma Ukpai's death, the preacher had passed away days before the news began circulating on social media.

The news only started going viral on the 13th, roughly a week after his demise on the 6th.

Nigerians react to death of Uma Ukpai

Nigerians shared heartfelt messages in the comments section.

Monica Agbane said:

"At first I thought they probably hid it from social media but seeing clips of him saying he went to heaven twice, I’m sure the family wanted confirming if he was asleep as usual or something."

Final Move1 said:

"Papa,May your soul rest in peace.A general called home."

Samuel said:

"I was so surprised too. Family is the greatest."

@Opara Chigozie reacted:

"Who else noticed that his death is springing forth revival in the body of Christ?"

@user5020621149314 commented:

"Rest well God's own general in the bosom of your Father God Almighty you served with all your heart and strength AMEN."

@De Empires said:

"May the soul of sir ume and souls of the faithful depart, through the mercy of God rest in peace. Amen."

@Ogbuefi said:

"Now I understand why, God took me to Rev. Umah in Uyo in 2016.

to receive his fatherly care/words of love. May God grant you rest in Paradise.Amen."

@Grace family International added:

"Oh my God I claim the mantle and this kind of death."

See the post below:

Uma Ukpai's daughter-in-law breaks silence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Edidiong, the daughter-in-law of the late preacher Uma Ukpai, shared an emotional post mourning his demise.

In her post on Instagram, she acknowledged that she would miss his presence and expressed a painful wish.

Source: Legit.ng