A throwback video of the late Uma Ukpai speaking about his encounter with a billionaire has resurfaced after his death

The billionaire, whose name was not mentioned, had reportedly offered to give N13 billion to the late preacher, claiming that it was an instruction from God

However, the late preacher's response to the billionaire surprised many netizens who reacted in the comments section

An old video of Nigerian preacher Uma Ukpai recounting his encounter with an unnamed billionaire has resurfaced online.

The billionaire had reportedly offered a huge sum of N13 billion to the preacher's ministry, claiming that it was an instruction from God.

Throwback clip of Uma Ukpai's encounter with billionaire

The video, shared by @theechoesfromzion on Instagram, showed the preacher narrating how the billionaire had contacted him, claiming to have been made Nigeria's seventh-richest individual by God.

The billionaire allegedly stated that God had instructed him to give the preacher N13 billion.

However, Uma Ukpai said in the video that he questioned the billionaire's intentions, pointing out that God's instruction was not to give him N13 billion.

Uma insisted that the billionaire was supposed to give him only N1 billion, and keep the remaining N12 billion.

When Uma told his wife about it, she reportedly expressed annoyance over his stance, reiterating the numerous problems that could be solved with such an amount.

However, the preacher's stance was final, emphasising that his focus was on fulfilling God's will rather than accumulating wealth.

In his words:

"He called me and said God has made me the 7th richest man in Nigeria and he asked me to give you money. I said oh okay, you can go on. How much? He said God asked him to give me N13 billion. Thirteen billion naira. I asked him to stop. God did not say that. God asked you to give me only N1 billion and you take N12 million. My wife protested. She asked me, do you know how many problems N13 billion can solve? No, no, no. It's not how many problems N13 billion can solve, but the will of God. How much did God want me to collect? Not how much I want to spend. Yes, she said you know I don't think you came to this world with your head. But whether I came with my head or came with your own, Praise God. It's something only me can do."

Reactions trail Uma Ukpai's throwback post about billionaire

Nigerians reacted to the video in the comments section.

Ohghey said:

"Rest easy."

Igado_g_george said:

"Mammon has lost its hold on his heart! Well done papa Uma."

Mayorpeterobi said:

"God's General."

Morgan_xchang24 reacted:

"What matters is that i am here it doesn’t matter what I came with or how I came as long as I do what concerns God."

Icuberry said:

"ONE MAN I ADMIRE SO MUCH."

Southafricajona reacted:

"Women will remain women."

Kutidrew commented:

"You tink over over 200 million r stupiddddddd Abi Mr Yakubu it isn’t illegal to tink my pple na wa oooooooooooo."

Late Uma Ukpai's son breaks silence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Dwight, the third son of the late Uma Ukpai broken his silence following the unfortunate demise of his beloved father.

Recall, it was earlier reported that the late preacher passed away at the age of 80, leaving many netizens in tears.

