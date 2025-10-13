A man is currently overwhelmed with life challenges, and he has shared the mistakes he made that ruined his finances

According to the man, he used to have cars and other properties, but he has sold everything and he has become broke

Now, the man said he is not even able to take care of his children, who are in school, and he is also struggling with the house rent

A Nigerian man who used to have money and cars is now broke to the extent of not being able to care for his family.

The man shared his sad story in a TikTok video, which made a lot of people feel emotional.

The man says he sold his cars after going broke.

In the video, which was shared by @sheddys_official, the man said he used to have a lot of money.

He also said he had cars before but now, he has sold all the cars because of life challenges.

According to the man, the biggest regret he has in life is that he did not start a business for his wife when he had money.

His words:

"My brother, I have so many regrets in my life. I'm somebody that have money before. I have cars, but I sold all my cars, but I don't even have money now for me to even take care of my four children, even to send them to school now. I made a mistake that I'm regretting, because that time that I have money, I was supposed to open a business for my wife. But I was asking my wife to stay in the house to take care of my newborn babies. So that was why I didn't open that business for her by that time. If I had opened that business for her at that time, at least by now as things goes wrong in my life, I'm supposed to from that side support my family. But now, I'm doing nothing, my wife is doing nothing."

The man said he is overwhelmed with responsibilities and problems that he cannot solve.

The man said he used to have money and cars.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian man shares his life challenges

@ultimate said:

"Sorry ohh but imagine if you open it for her, then thing now goes wrong for you. She might leave you later. I just felt that you have used the money to get many stream of income."

@edgeaerial_drones said:

"The same advice I gave my friend many years ago to invest on his wife since they are expecting a baby but he ignores it because he was doing well as at the time but today he lose his business and they girl left him with the baby and I no blame the girl."

