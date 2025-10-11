A Nigerian man shared an experience he had after his brother, who lives abroad, sent an expensive car home

According to the man, his brother sent a Cadillac to Nigeria, and they discovered that the car was locked

When he took it to a mechanic to unlock, he was charged a huge amount of money, which made them try to unlock it themselves

A Nigerian man said his brother once sent a car home from abroad and he noticed there was a little problem with the ride.

According to the man, his brother sent home an expensive Cadillac, and he was the one who collected it in Nigeria.

Opeyemi Babalola said he quickly noticed that the car was locked, and he did not know how to unlock it.

His words:

"Few years ago, my brother sent a Cadillac to Naija but the car was locked. After much wahala to unlock the car, I was referred to an auto mechanic workshop."

When he got to the workshop, the technician there charged him N650,000 to unlock the Cadillac.

He said:

"On getting there and interacting with the owner of the workshop, I knew right away that the man knows what he is doing and he will unlock the car. He charged me N650k. I called my brother and told him the price but he said it is too much. He said he will buy software to unlock it himself since he will be in Naija in 2 weeks. I begged the man to let me keep the car in his yard and he agreed."

Opeyemi said when his brother returned, they tried their best to unlock the car on their own, but they were unsuccessful.

He wrote:

"In two weeks, bro came with the software and other gadgets to unlock the car. We went to the workshop, and started trying our lock to unlock the car. For hours, we were there "trying". We watched YouTube, read the manual, checked Google..... lailai. Throughout the period we were trying, I noticed the man was calm, he would come to us once in a while and say "well done". In my mind, I knew he was saying "let me see how you will unlock it here".

They had to go back to the man to ask him to unlock the car, but unfortunately, the technician increased his price to N750k.

Opeyemi said:

"After many hours, I told my brother, let's talk to this man so that we can leave this place. Reluctantly, he agreed and we went to meet the man in his office. He said his price has changed to N750k! I thought it was a joke at first but the way he was calm and expressed himself, I know he was not joking. Long story short, we paid N750k. He unlocked the car in under 2 hours."

When asked why the car was locked, Opeyemi said the key was not working since it was programmed.

He said:

"The car key was not working. It was a programmed key."

See the post below:

Reactions to Opeyemi's story

@the_onbeatable said:

"In this life, there’s a price for effort and there’s a price for experience. If you have someone who combines the two especially in a rare filled. Whatever they bill; you must pay oooo."

@sinmileoluwa_ said:

"Auto Medics is the name of the workshop, and the man you met must’ve been Kunle Shonaike. Quiet, calm gentleman but highly cerebral when it comes to automobiles. You should’ve taken the first offer."

