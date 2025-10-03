A Nigerian man has shared an inspiring story on social media narrating how his life experienced a positive change in two months

According to the young man, he was badly broke and had only N100k in his account until he fortunately got a gig from Singapore

The gig paid him a huge sum of money for about two months and with the funds, he raised money to plan his relocation abroad

A Nigerian man's inspiring story of financial transformation caught the attention of social media users.

The young man's life took a positive turn in just two months after a great opportunity arose from Singapore.

Man shares how his financial life changed in two months. Photo credit: @tosinolugbenga/X, Mongkol Chuewong/ Getty Images.

Source: Twitter

Man recounts getting paid $1000 weekly

The man, known as @tosinolugbenga on X, shared his journey from financial hardship to liberation.

He recounted how a gig from Singapore paid him very well, causing him to plan his relocation abroad.

According to him, his financial situation changed in March when he secured the Singapore gig, which paid him $1,000 weekly for about two months.

Before getting the gig, he was facing intense financial challenges, with only N100,000 in his account.

The money he saved up from doing the job changed his life as he was able to fund his relocation journey.

Man narrated how a gig from Singapore changed his financial life. Photo credit: Philippe Lissac/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

In his words:

"Let me you a story. 3 months is enough for a turnaround for you. Keep locking in. If you’re not smiling now, you can before the end of the year. January 2022, I was so badly broke I had only 100k in my account. Business went so bad. In March, I got a gig from Singapore that paid $1000 weekly for about two months. That money funded my japa journey and here I am without any fear of tomorrow. Because tomorrow is already SECURED! You also will come to that point that your tomorrow is SECURED."

Reactions as man shares how life transformed

Nigerians reacted to the man's story in the comments section.

Uche Ogugua said:

"Did you also sign a non-disclosure that you will never mention what the gig was."

Mr Barry said:

"I and a few friends in a group are starting a 90 days challenge to lock in and hold each other accountable. The goal is to end this year with a bang! Want to lock in with us?"

Shon said:

"This is the kind of testimony that reminds us things can change fast. Three months can truly make a difference when opportunity meets preparation."

Glory Eth reacted:

"Incredible growth, Sir. I'm curious to know what you did differently, did you transition to a different career, and what systems did you use that effected those changes."

Biira_bb added:

"Hi Mr. Tosin, I really want to appreciate you for the very wonderful and detailed insights you dropped on the space hosted by Technical Ben. You gave me new perspective and motivation."

See the post below:

Man makes millions from poultry farming

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former banker who once earned ₦75,000 monthly turned his life around by venturing into poultry farming, a decision that now fetches him millions every month.

He explained that his banking job left him overworked and underpaid, with long hours and even weekend shifts, making him feel like he was sacrificing his own dreams for the company.

Source: Legit.ng