A young Nigerian man became an online sensation after he spent millions of naira to acquire a brand-new truck, proudly flaunting his latest achievement in a viral video that left many people amazed

Social media users flooded the comment section with mixed reactions, as some praised the young man for making a wise and ambitious investment

The trending clip captured him showing different parts of the brand-new vehicle, from the shiny exterior to the untouched interior, as he confidently held the keys

Young nigerian man spends millions on new truck

Many individuals asked for the price of the truck he showed off after coming across the video, which revealed the new vehicle.

The said truck appears to be brand new, as it is still covered with nylon or leather wrapping, showing that it has never been used.

According to the post made by the user @the__bache2, he claimed to be the owner of the truck as he proudly displayed the keys in the clip.

After flaunting the new truck, he showed the interior from the driver’s side, with the keys in his hand and the protective leather still intact.

He also showed a side view of the truck to reveal that it is truly new and very long.

The video contains a caption that again proved he owns the truck, as it read:

“Na me run am.”

He shared the video on TikTok, and people stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man buys new truck

chibuike BTC wrote:

"Na 3 GLE money be this. congratulations bro."

olawale dc shared:

"Werey dey work for company con dey talk say na u run am wetin u run."

noonelikeremi stressed:

"But bros Wetin you go use am do?"

Kelly Brown added:

"Pls how much can I get this."

OSINACHI_ noted:

"Congrats but if I wan use am load goods from company e de available??"

RÎĐÊŘ ĢŔĶ said:

"Bro u sabi invest."

lêøñ ãrd wrote:

"Congratulations guy i pray to run it one day."

Chizzy billion said:

"If it's true na you run am, congrats bro, I tap from your grace."

EMPIRE OF CHINA shared:

"Congratulations more keys big investment."

Leonard George noted:

"Bro u get sense I love that investment."

Humor King wrote

"Congratulations bro, my own go soon reach me."

Asia maradona said:

"1 million gbuzaa for you bro I tag from your grace."

𝕄𝕆ℂ𝕂𝕀ℕ𝔾𝔹𝕀ℝ𝔻 shared:

"Na you run am Abi na you be the driver."

oluwadamilare added:

"Omo... this one pass glk or es330 oo congratulations bro."

RõckyB stressed:

"Bro carry am go give big company na them go dey pay you."

Humble G wrote:

"Nah 5 gle money be this oo big congrats."

Benzema noted:

"Na you run am ke, no go drop company truck key werey."

metal_king_trucks9ja added:

"congratulations my bruh best and biggest investment."

Nze sugar boy-042 stressed:

"Guy you get sense i swear congratulations to you more investment."

ÑÈMZY shared:

"Na two guys just post this same truck, the owner fit no even dey there self."

BIG FEMZY noted:

"Enviable trucking company and logistics truck you dey say na you run am."

ADESHINA wrote:

"Within 3 months GLE 350 money go drop with this big truck congrats."

Ifeanyiophibal said:

"bro God go bless you normally I believe in hard work it pays."

