A Nigerian lecturer who travelled out of the country has uplifted people's spirits with his inspiring story

He said his first salary as a vacation teacher in Lagos was N8,500 and narrated how he later became a lecturer at the oldest tertiary institution in Nigeria

The academic, now an international researcher, also opened up about his salary as a full-time lecturer in Nigeria, saying he was never discouraged at the time

A Nigerian academic, Raji Abdulwasiu, who moved overseas has encouraged people to believe in their dreams, pray and work hard, assuring them that they will be celebrated sooner than later.

In a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter), Raji, now an international researcher, reflected on his work experience.

Lecturer's grass-to-grace story melts hearts

According to Raji, his first salary as a vacation teacher in Lagos back in 2008 was N8,500.

While awaiting his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) call-up, he taught at a secondary school in Lagos for six months, where he earned N20k monthly.

After NYSC, Raji worked as a marketing executive for two years with no salary, and only earned through sales commission.

Despite the meagre pay, Raji said he was never discouraged and remained focused on his goals.

Next, he joined the oldest university in Nigeria as an assistant lecturer and later became a full-time academic, earning N105k.

A part of his story read:

"...I joined the oldest tertiary institution in Nigeria (established in 1923) as an assistant lecturer.

"I moved from no salary as a sales person to #105, 000/month as a lecturer.

"I continue building my skills and those skills opened lots of opportunities for me in Nigeria and abroad. Some of the opportunity are fully funded Master's and PhD scholarships worth over hundred million Naira (Yes, read it again).

"Today, I am in a better place. Financially, I am stable. Spiritually, I am good. Family wise, I have a home 🏡.

"Believe in your dreams, pray and work hard. Sooner than later, you will be celebrated..."

People react to lecturer's inspiring story

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lecturer's story below:

@Surdic_olami said:

"May Amighty Allah grant us success that benefit us and others in this life and the Hereafter. Ameen."

@KingMakaveli3 said:

"This is enough motivation.

"You must not keep your eyes off the goal for real.

"In the end,you will succeed."

@lazyyuth001 said:

"Congratulations.

"Not everyone want to have patience anymore.

"Success sometimes take time."

@Legitstores1720 said:

"Why did you limit your story to Nigeria sir.. where you make.. naija or Abroad??"

@Xabdul01 said:

"Congratulations 🎉 life paths are not smooth always there must be some obstacles, patience and consistency are the key."

@mohammedab19 said:

"Well done sir 👍🏽. Your story is a lesson to the younger generation. You have to take one step at a time and keep going. The aim is to achieve the goal. I celebrate you Sir."

@elizabethumoh24 said:

"It takes consistent efforts to push through.

"May God give me the grace to be consistent and never to give up🤲."

