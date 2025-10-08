A Nigerian lady has expressed joy on social media after getting employed at a well-paying company in Nigeria

In a video, she showed off the proud moment she commenced work at the company and praised herself for the big win

Massive reactions trailed her video on TikTok as social media users flocked to the comments section to congratulate her

A Nigerian lady has publicly celebrated her amazing career achievement after securing a job at a prestigious company.

She expressed happiness in a heartwarming video while capturing herself on her first day on the job.

Nigerian lady overjoyed after getting employed by KPMG company. Photo credit: @jadesolaaa_a/TikTok.

Lady celebrates securing job at KPMG

The video was posted by @jadesolaaa_a on TikTok, where it quickly went viral and garnered a lot of congratulatory messages from viewers.

In the clip, she walked into the company's large building, looking so confident and proud of herself.

As she familiarised herself with the company's activities and patterns, she displayed the perks of her new role, including a customised shirt and water flask gifted to her by the company.

She captioned the video:

"Here's to ambition, power fits and earning every bit of it. Officially a Big 4 girlie."

Nigerian lady shares her joy online as she gets employed by KPMG company. Photo credit: @jadesolaaa_a/TikTok.

Reactions as lady bags job at KPMG

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@CeeCee said:

"KPMG better keep their doors open 'cause I'm on my way!"

@Oluwafemi said:

"Have good grades first if you want to enter KPMG, PWC, EY, Deloitte etc."

@DIVINE said:

"I was giving a chance to pick between this company and CBN, omo I run go CBN o during my service."

@AA LUXURY PERFUMES said:

"This is the kind of place I wish my wife will work. I’m rooting and praying for her effortlessly."

@Ayomi said:

"How do you guys apply for this, asking for my lil sis, she’s an accountant."

@One&onlyJess said:

"Congratulations. I always wondered what it looks like working at a big fall in Nigeria."

@SHE VA reacted:

"I am on my way here. Just got a rejection letter but I ain't backing down. Definitely trying again."

@Mackland betting said:

"Applying as their British Degree apprentice under Tax advisory."

@Oyindamola said:

"Hi Stranger we answer the same surname. Congratulations."

@Gladys | Content Creator said:

"Saw this on LinkedIn last week! You rock girl, congratulations."

@Nessa said:

"Can someone recommend a big for for mass communication students been wanting to apply for a very good job as a recent graduate."

@allittakeisaclick said:

"Congratulations to you stranger whom I don't know from anywhere."

@Ibrahim added:

"Congratulations dear. This is my dream to work with one of the big4."

@Favour| Tech Girl said:

"Wow. Congratulations dear. Can I intern here as a web or mobile app developer?"

@Maryzubby said:

"Hopefully no one sends another rapture email to y'all."

@TrendyWendyOutfit added:

"IDconcept try your best. This should be your dream."

See the post below:

