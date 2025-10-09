Some Nigerians took to different social media platforms to share their experience with online loan apps

From unexpected repayment amounts to extra interests, they shared details about their experiences

Legit.ng has compiled the stories of 4 Nigerians who encountered issues after using online loan apps

Many Nigerians rely on online loan apps to get money in times of emergencies and for other purposes.

After borrowing, they are mostly faced with repayment issues, as these loan apps add interest to the loan amounts.

In this article, Legit.ng compiled the experiences of four people who encountered issues with loan apps during repayments.

1. Man who borrowed N159,000 laments repayment fee

A Nigerian man who borrowed N159,000 from a loan app lamented as his due date drew near, and he didn't have money.

He mentioned the amount he was asked to pay 34 days after borrowing money from the loan app.

His screenshot from the loan app showed the name of the app, stating that he was to repay N220,662.

He partly said:

“I am owing Palmpay and it will be due on July 1. I don't know how I going to raise such amount for me.”

The man shared a screenshot of his dashboard, which caught people’s attention, and some advised him on what to do.

2. Lady who borrowed N21,000 misses due date

A lady who borrowed N21,000 from a loan app complained after being told the amount she was to pay back.

She had missed her repayment date and cried out after seeing how much she was charged to repay.

Though she was to repay N30,000 initially, she lamented over the new repayment amount she was asked to pay after missing her date.

Her WhatsApp voice note to the loan app went viral on social media, and many shared their similar experiences.

She partly said:

"That's greedy. Don't do that. I will pay N30,000."

3. Man who repaid N110,000 loan laments limit

A man who borrowed N110,000 from a loan app shared how he repaid before the due date of his repayment.

The man was disappointed after seeing his new loan limit while trying to borrow money from the app again.

Despite repaying before his due date, the man was given N2,000 as his loan limit. However, after opening another account, he displayed his new loan limit.

He shared a screenshot of his dashboard, which caught people’s attention on social media, sparking mixed reactions.

4. Woman mistakenly borrows N1 million from loan app

A Nigerian lady cried out for help after receiving N1 million when she intended to borrow N100,000.

She stated the response she got when she tried calling the customer care agents of the loan app for her to refund.

The distraught woman showed her screenshot, which showed the repayment amount for the N1 million she mistakenly borrowed.

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the lady’s predicament, advising her on what to do.

