An expert has listed some vital skills that are capable of generating a lot of money if immigrants possess them abroad

According to the expert, skills such as hairdressing, tailoring, wig making, braiding, cooking and baking are lucrative in Canada, USA and UK

The expert said immigrants moving to Canada, the USA and the UK with the skills stand to make a lot of money

An expert has listed some important skills that immigrants should consider possessing before relocating abroad.

According to the expert who uses the TikTok handle, , the skills listed are in high demand and are lucrative in Canada, the United Kingdom and the USA.

Source: Getty Images

Some of the skills include hairdressing, tailoring, wig-making, braiding, cooking and baking.

Lucrative skills in Canada, USA and UK

Also included are skills such as driving, professional makeup, phone and laptop repairs, plumbing, electrical works, and child minding.

According to Indeed, plumbers earn N23,000 per hour in Canada. In the UK, they earn N22,000 per hour, and in the USA, plumbers take home N25,000 every hour.

Checks also show that electricians earn N25,000 per hour in the USA, N23,000 in Canada and N24,000 in the UK.

See the skills below:

Reactions as experts list relevant skills to possess before relocation

@mirianujunwa971 said:

"Childminding, I love so much."

@beejay Beauty commented:

"I am a hairstylist, nail technician and makeup artist."

@horlary said:

"I'm a tailor I have my money to sponsor myself. The only connection that remain."

@Theophilus Evans commented:

"I'm a truck driver, and I want to travel."

@Osinachi...oluwashino said:

"Software development."

@Rod&Lori said:

"I'm good at cooking. I need a visa sponsor in the USA."

@Femihy said:

"Na only driving I sabi."

@Queen of mother said:

"Caregiver and driving."

@Naa Pretty commented:

"I want to come to Canada."

Man advises people relocating to Canada

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man advised people who want to relocate to Canada to take their time and arrange themselves well before coming.

The man said it is possible to convert a Canadian visitor visa into a work visa, provided the person has skills.

He advised those with a visitor visa to stay back in their country and learn a skill, such as truck driving, before moving to Canada.

Source: Legit.ng