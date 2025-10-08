A Nigerian lady has shared the hilarious voice note that her father sent to her after giving him an update about her ex-boyfriend

According to the lady, she told her father that her ex-boyfriend wanted to reconcile with her, but her father was not having it at all

Netizens who listened to the funny voice note flocked to the comments section to share their various opinions

A funny conversation between a Nigerian lady and her father went viral on social media after she shared a voice note she received from him.

The conversation began when she told her father that her ex-boyfriend was seeking reconciliation.

Nigerian lady shares voice note she received from dad after disclosing her ex-boyfriend's intention to reconcile with her. Photo credit: @peaceosuaso/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Dad taunts man seeking reconciliation with his daughter

The father, who had apparently predicted this development, responded with a voice note that left many in stitches.

Identified as @peaceosuaso on TikTok, the lady publicly shared the funny voice note and it quickly gained attention and sparked reactions from netizens.

In the voice note, the father playfully bragged about being right about his daughter's ex-boyfriend's intentions.

He also offered his daughter advice on how to handle the situation, suggesting she send her ex-boyfriend a picture of herself and show off her new life abroad.

"I told you that he will apologise to you. He's a fool. Please send him one of your pictures. Tell him you've travelled. That's how they settle this kind of thing. Just send him a fine picture with an oyinbo at the background," he said.

Nigerian lady posts the voice note she received from dad about her ex-boyfriend's intention to reconcile.

Source: TikTok

While sharing the voice note, the man's daughter jokingly stated that her father loves to show off at all times.

In her words:

"POV: My daddy's VN after telling him my ex wants reconciliation. This man like show off ehh."

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng