A Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after sharing a video showing off her nine biological brothers

In the video, she disclosed that her mother gave birth to ten children and she's the only daughter among the squad

Massive reactions trailed her captivating video on TikTok as netizens shared their various opinions in the comments

A video has captivated viewers on TikTok, showing a Nigerian lady surrounded by her nine biological brothers.

The clip, which has since gone viral, captured the siblings standing outside a compound to show off their large family.

Lady shows off her 9 brothers in video

The lady, known on TikTok as @bamiyo40, shared the short video, disclosing that she is the only daughter among the ten children birthed by her mother.

In her caption accompanying the video, she jokingly bragged about being the only daughter in the full 'squad'.

"POV: When your mum births 10 kids and you're the only girl in the squad," she captioned the post.

While responding to a comment, the lady disclosed that her mother gave birth to ten children because she really wanted a female child.

Reactions as lady shows off 9 brothers

TikTok users flocked to the comments section to share their reactions, with many praising the lady's bond with her brothers.

@General said:

"I can neva marry u, because any small anger, u don get body guard."

@tollasore said:

"I sure say nah u she Dey find when she Dey born all these people."

@MARIAM reacted:

"This was why my mum gave birth to 8 of us o, 7 girls and a boy, the boy sef na twins o."

@NOSIGNOFWEAKNESS-BURNABOY said:

"I’m the only son, my own as I dey earn money I dey distribute am I dey do therapist they wan kee me."

@the solace said:

"Billing na water, even the boys u senior u go bill them join."

@Slimmzy Rose said:

"My mummy say make u give me the one wey dey press phone."

@Dameelola reacted:

"Recreating this with my brothers soon. One girl! 8 boys."

@Anteee_Adunni said:

"Sissssss tell them the drama of upside-down kitchen everytime!!! Billing part sweet but you see kitchen, as you dey organise ham, dem dey dismantle ham talking from experience as the only girl among 7boys."

@Anteee_Adunni said:

"You get backup, i no get shishi, our parents lives in lagos while we all live in ibadan. Cooking is one stress n you see dishes after eating!! you can't even combine morning n afternoon dishes together they'll look like 8days old dishes."

@ML said:

"But nobody for these world fit touch her go free oo because if some of her brothers forgive, some no go forgive."

@Morenikeji said:

"Omooo see premium enjoyment my mum birthed 5 I’m the only gal and also the second born even as the second born my younger siblings de fund me my elder brother seff no carry last. God should just help me answer their prayers cus those guys de try for me."

@oluwatobiloba reacted:

"I don choose the guy wey wear blue compost for back, single life don tire me abeg, broda ejo e Fe mi."

@Bree’s Chronicles said:

"Omo na premium enjoyment o. Me wey be only girl among 3 boys sef. I can testify."

@titoaduks2 reacted:

"Omo u no fit ever broke how I wish my parents too born like this I love this kind combo Walahi."

@ennyholar commented:

"Una go pay bride price tire. Your mom will do omugwo very well. Your own bride price can be 1 billion."

@smile added:

"See as she they look at their faces like who is next to collect money from arinola beauty."

