A Nigerian lady went on a date with a man, but changed her mind and abandoned him over a statement he made

According to the lady, she had to excuse herself to use the restroom and fled the date venue from there

The unexpected statement that the man made has sent social media users into a frenzy, with some criticising him

A lady, known on TikTok @vmvkv_.._, has recounted her unpleasant date experience.

She said she ran away from her date after an unexpected statement he made.

A lady says she ran away from her date because of what he said. Photo Credit: (@vmvkv_.._)

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post, she narrated that she excused herself to pee and never returned to her date.

Man's unpleasant remark during date with lady

According to the displeased lady, her date said he did not expect his girlfriend or wife to be more good-looking than his mother.

The lady found his statement unpleasant and took action without his knowledge. She asked netizens if she was being dramatic because of the decision she made.

The words overlaid on her TikTok post read:

"So I went on a date and the guy said he doesn't expect his gf/wife to look better than his mother.

"Guess who went for an emergency pee and never came back."

The lady's experience went viral and sparked reactions on social media. Some people slammed the man for making such a remark.

At the time of this report, her TikTok post had garnered over 11k views.

A lady was displeased and abandoned her date over what he said. Photo Credit: (@vmvkv_.._)

Source: TikTok

See her TikTok post below:

Mixed reactions trail lady's date experience

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's date experience below:

Ebe_oguns said:

"The guy no well."

Lael said:

"You shouldn’t have, he might be joking."

Natalia said:

"Calmly waiting for the updates."

Hamilton Batetsone Weyinmi said:

"I wish you could see yourself the way i see you."

Sels® said:

"Small date. you take your beauty sack chairman."

alvinsly said:

"Still wondering what his reasons could be."

Tea Seller said:

"Lol. That’s wild."

Henry said:

"Sounds like he wants to marry his “monther”😂 why is he on a date with you then??"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady became annoyed after her date bought food for himself only because she refused to go home with him.

Nigerian lady abandons man during their date

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had abandoned a man during their date after having an unpleasant experience.

According to her friend, the lady returned home after less than two hours, expressing her pain and regret over the experience. The lady's friend shared the moment via her TikTok account with the name @abbiensah, where it gained attention and sparked reactions from users.

In the video, the lady shared her experience, stating that she had been unimpressed by her date and would not be pursuing love again anytime soon. Her words were filled with frustration and disappointment, as she described her date as a "red flag". The story generated a buzz on the internet.

Source: Legit.ng