Lady Who Was Kidnapped Shares How 2 Unknown Old Men Helped Her, Sparks Reactions: “Mysterious”
- A Nigerian shared how two unknown men helped her after she was kidnapped and dumped on the road
- She opened up about the strange thing that happened after the men helped her to a safe place and called her sister
- Her experience sparked mixed reactions from netizens, as while some said it was a miracle, others found it hard to believe
A Nigerian lady shared a strange story about how two men helped her when she was kidnapped.
She stated that the kidnappers suddenly stopped on the way and threw her out before driving off.
Identified on X as @_sleekcellency, the lady shared what happened next as she cried on the street.
She said that two old men with an old bike came from the bush and helped her to a military base.
Her X post read:
“I was kidnapped. On d way, they suddenly stopped, threw me out, & drove off. While I was crying on d lonely road, 2 old men came 4rm d bush with an old bike took me 2 a military base, lent me a phone to call my sister, she came & dey left. Tried calling the number later, no doesn’t exist.”
See the tweet below:
Reactions trail lady’s kidnap experience, rescue
@mrajalatravels said:
"Those Were Angels On your Guard."
@yinkadd said:
"Wild."
@0gk97 said:
"This is the long of testimony you give in church and when it comes online they will say it was arranged, personally I feel like until God convicts a man’s heart or until people have personal experiences/encounters they will sadly never believe in miracles/testimonies like this."
@Obidiebube2 said:
"That "I Don't know how it happened" that's what makes it a miracle, and sadly people will not believe until they see, BUT HONESTLY GOD DEY DO THINGS!!"
@Leotus15
Things dey happen.... World is so spiritual.
@dawn2252000 said:
"Angels exist. They are amongst humans. God uses them to save and warn."
@aijay5003 said:
"God will always remain mysterious."
@Tapto_earn
"Maybe it was staged from the start. People don’t just vanish like that unless someone wanted you to believe it was divine."
@ndigwe_ugochi said:
"What an experience. So many have told stories like yours. Those men were angels. If you go through your TL , you'll read all sorts of ridiculing comments. Don't pay them mind. Hold unto that precious knowledge that God exists and can save us in dire situations through angels."
Kidnapped lawyer released after days in captivity
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lawyer who was kidnapped alongside her sister on their way from her call to bar ceremony was released.
She shared a video they made after their release, while sharing their experience at the kidnapper's den.
What she said about ransom payment caught people’s attention, drawing mixed reactions from netizens.
