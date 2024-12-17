A Nigerian lady has expressed her excitement on social media after getting her passport from the embassy

A Nigerian lady's excitement has captured the hearts of social media users as she shared her thrilling news on TikTok.

The happy lady celebrated a significant milestone in her journey with her partner who's from Ireland.

Lady overjoyed as Irish lover's visa gets approved Photo credit: @priscy_ij/TikTok.

Lady overjoyed after getting passport

Priscy_ij, the ecstatic lady, posted a touching video showcasing her joy over her new achievement.

She was seen rejoicing with her Irish spouse via video call, proudly displaying her newly received passport.

It was a double celebration as she had received her passport from the embassy, and her spouse's visa application had also been approved.

This milestone marked a significant step towards their future together and their happiness knew no bounds.

"When you received your passport from the embassy and your Ireland spouse visa was approved. Yes o. Congratulations to me," the video's caption read.

Reactions as woman shows off passport

TikTok users flocked to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

Many admired their love that transcended race, while others praised the woman's energetic aura displayed in the video.

@Nataka Sarat said:

"I understand your situation but how do you cop up with the smell of the old people I couldn't."

@OmarKeith said:

"Hunger has taken us to places indeed."

@Passion Logos said:

"Sending hugs to those who can't type what is on their minds because of heaven sake. "

@franky delano le 9 said:

"I will just write congratulations until my turn comes, young African man for a meeting and serious relationship mixed couple."

@Judithebirim1 said:

"Congrats abeg oooooooo can come you guys are getting this visa so easily."

@Mogadisho girlForever reacted:

"Congratulations and welcome to Ireland, I wish you and your faithful husband a happy life."

@Ernest Tochukwu said:

"I understand things are hard but (types and deletes). Congratulations, not sure if that's the right word."

@Rayray Lockett said:

"God pls, let my passport be release soon. So l can Apply for this same testimony. Immigration are my surmountable mountain l pray."

