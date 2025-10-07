A beautiful lady selling foodstuffs in the market went viral after sharing her emotional story about her family

Her trending video generated buzz as men quickly contributed money for her and celebrated her beauty

People reacted as men rushed to contribute money for a beautiful lady selling foodstuffs in the market

A pretty lady went viral on social media after she was seen selling foodstuffs for her mother in the market.

She shared how her family struggled and how she ended up staying in her mother’s stall.

A beautiful lady selling foodstuffs in the market trends after sharing her story. Photo: @scenerystudioss

Source: Twitter

An X user, @scenerystudioss, interviewed the lady and shared the video on his page.

The lady, who said her name was Joy, said she was a polytechnic graduate but was yet to get a job because she was selling at her mum’s shop.

She said:

“I’m not doing anything now because I’m helping my mum in her shop.”

Watch the full video below:

Reactions as lady sells foodstuffs in market

Many took to the comments section to celebrate the girl’s beauty, and men decided to contribute money for her.

@Dablizz_ said:

"Find her for me, I have 200k for her."

@_MarkMoris said:

"Man sha dey suffer... Man go run difficult jobs, people go still mock the man( both fellow guys and girls)... Girl go do a little job wey guys dey do... People go feel pity and crowdfund."

@EugeneUgochukw4 said:

"Where is her account details?"

@oteessolutions1 said:

"For the young men hunting for wife material , this lady’s the real deal: hardworking, disciplined, sacrificial, smart, supportive, intelligent, beautifu and that smile you would want to wake up to every day."

@azfit_ng said:

"I hoping you’re having the male versus as well. All these drop acct go occur for the male series. Life is crveul to men. Bro help your bros."

@Budilaura1 said:

"I’m a lover of beautiful things and absolutely love everything this video is about."

@Unknownxboi said:

"Na only girls una de support if na man now una go say make they swallow 10 fufu to win 20k smh."

@realevabest said:

"Chie! This beautiful girl deserves all the help. She never said phone or clothes but her Mother's business was more important to her. Ezigbo Nwa."

@ManPmoore said:

"All of una don Dey rush to help cos na pretty woman, how many men una don help this year, una go just Dey do like philanthropists cos una see a fine girl, all of una Dey see many men wey Dey go through sh*t everyday, not that helping her is bad, I see all of una plans."

Men rush to contribute money for a beautiful lady selling foodstuffs in the market. Photo: @scenerystudioss

Source: Twitter

In related stories, a lady helped a pregnant woman cover her hospital bills and rented a new house for her and her family.

Family of 7 gets help from netizens

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a family of seven revealed how they managed to eat daily on N2,000 in a video that went viral.

In the video, the family made swallow with cassava flour and oilless okro soup with crayfish as their protein.

After the video went viral, Good Samaritans on social media decided to donate towards the family's support.

Source: Legit.ng