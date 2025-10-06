A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious experience that she had after her beloved husband offered to take her out

According to the lady, her husband had asked her to dress nicely, stating that he wanted to take her somewhere special

However, she was taken aback and felt like crying when he took her to a football field to watch a live match with him

A Nigerian lady cracked people up on social media after sharing her recent experience with her husband.

She explained that the day began with her husband telling her to get dressed because he planned to take her somewhere nice.

Lady nearly cries after her husband took her to a football field. Photo credit: @nicole_unisex/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Nigerian man takes wife to football field

Excited by the idea of spending quality time together, she dressed up, expecting a relaxing outing or a surprise.

However, the lady identified by her TikTok handle @nicole_unisex, disclosed that the outing didn't go as she thought it would.

Instead of being taken to a park, or any of the usual leisure spots, her husband drove her to a football field.

There, she discovered that his idea of an outing was simply to watch a live football match with him.

In a funny video she shared online, she was seen sitting quietly inside their car, parked at one end of the field, while several men played football nearby.

"My husband: Dress up let me take you out. He brought me to a field to watch football. I felt like crying," she captioned the post.

Lady in pain as her husband takes her to a football field to watch a live match. Photo credit: @nicole_unisex/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man takes wife to football field

TikTok users shared their opinions in the comments section.

@DeanHoward said:

"You no go understand. He just wan show you off. Na our own love language be this."

@cubbana_ said:

"Once my babe come watch me for field nah that day I go flop I go just want over do."

@My_munat reacted:

"Na wetyn my husband dey do when we dey date. That's the reason I wore a jersey, joggers and face cap the day he took me to meet his dad."

@nasachoice said:

"To everyone saying he loves showing off his woman, I don't know what you guys are dating, why won't my man take me out with him? Sometimes na me dey reject going out with him."

@Easyboy$Da Questionaire said:

"He took you to watch football. That’s Luxury baby girl. You don’t know how valuable u are to Man who does that."

@THRIFT VENDOR IN ASABA reacted:

"He took you to watch football abi he carry you go show the world say he carry better eyes enter market."

@preccyope said:

"Mine took me to mechanic workshop for good 6-7hours he say make I come see wetyn him eyes dey see for there. I almost cry."

@ADUKEADE said:

"Lol mine took me to the mall and he know how I hate crowded place omoh I felt like crying fr."

@LAGOS PRE ORDER VENDOR said:

"Field dey okay dem carry me go all those football station and nah jersey we wear. Our team loose sha."

@Big_kingschidex added:

"He even bought you grape or strawberry. Very very caring man. Hold him tight ooo. It is hard to see caring man like man."

Watch the video below:

Groom watches football at his wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that on his traditional wedding day, a Nigerian groom, who is a football lover, did something unexpected.

The groom, a fan of Inter Miami player Lionel Messi, watched one of his matches at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Source: Legit.ng