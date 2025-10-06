A Nigerian Master of Ceremonies, Evergreen Emmanuel has shared conversation with Mirian Sunday, a bride-to-be who recently died

The late bride-to-be had contacted him a few months ago with excitement to disclose her wedding date to him

According to the MC, he was already eager to officiate the wedding ceremony, only to hear the sad news about her passing

A tragic event recently happened as a soon-to-be bride, Mirian Sunday, sadly passed away before her wedding day.

The heartbreaking news was shared by a host, MC Evergreen Emmanuel, via his Facebook account, where he disclosed a chat he had with the deceased months before her death.

MC mourns death of Nigerian bride-to-be

On Facebook, MC Evergreen Emmanuel said the deceased had reached out to him months ago to disclose her wedding date.

The late Mirian Sunday had messaged him saying:

"Good evening boss. We shifted the date because of the everyday rain. It will now be on 5th October."

While posting the chat, the master of ceremonies said he had eagerly anticipated officiating her marriage ceremony.

The excitement was short-lived, as the news of her passing got to him, leaving him in a mournful state.

In his Facebook post, he expressed his pain at the sudden loss, remembering their last chat.

In his words:

"Still in shock. She contacted me just a few months ago, full of excitement, as we planned her big day, her marriage ceremony that was meant to hold tomorrow. I was ready to stand as her MC, to celebrate love, laughter, and new beginnings with her. But today, we lost her. How do you process something like this? From marriage plans to funeral tears in just one night, it’s too heavy. Life truly is fragile. Mirian Sunday May your gentle soul rest in peace, and may your family find strength in this dark moment."

Reactions as MC mourns late bride-to-be

Nigerians on Facebook did not hesitate to express their pain in the comments section.

Anagor Lilian said:

"Chaiiii this is pure spiritual husband work. Is good to be spiritual alert anytime. Settle your spiritual husband before your marriage, life is a Mistry. May God console both families."

Esther Amarachi said:

"I just called home now they said they've been calling me since morning oooo I have been busy ooooo ooooo hey Jehovah come ooooooo this one is to ooooo much o9oo."

Cherechi Ike said:

"Kai!!!!!!! Wonders shall never end, how will d family survive this???God pls come tru for dis family."

Darlington Uzoigwe reacted:

"Very painful, I still don't this very painful, God please give the family the heart to bear this heavy blow, RIP TO YOU CHISOM SUNDAY."

Bella Mars said:

"Chaii this one pain me ooo God what kind of life is this. What can we call this ewoo chim. May God give the family and husband to be a heart to beat this great loss. This world is really not our own. Rest in peace to her."

Mary Ann said:

"U say waiting today is 4th and tomorrow is 5th of October. Jesus Christ. Things dey happen ooo. Rip. How will her family survive this."

Ada Ugo wrote:

"This is so hard to understand die just like that a night before her marriage wow, God help us ooo. My condolences to the family take heart, God knows the best."

Maka Prizzy reacted:

"Jesus Christ Please let her not be the Miriam I know. My coursemate in Absu. What happened to her?"

Elizabeth Chinyere added:

"What a wicked world. God have mercy on us. Don't rest till u revenge ur death, strike all the way."

