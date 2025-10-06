A day which was meant to be for celebration has turned into heartbreaking tragedy as a Nigerian bride-to-be, passed away just two days before her traditional wedding

The 3rd of October, meant for her bride price ceremony, became the day of her death after she complained of chest pain and was rushed to the hospital

Despite emergency surgery for internal bleeding, Mirian could not be saved, leaving her fiancé, family, and friends in deep mourning

An unexpected tragedy happened just two days to a highly-anticipated wedding in Umuahia, Abia State.

A young bride-to-be, Mirian Chinonso Sunday, had unfortunately lost her life before her traditional wedding.

Bride dies shortly before wedding day

The devastating incident reportedly took place on Friday, only days before her planned celebration with fiancé Ugochukwu Princewill, popularly known as Donish Gold.

On the 2nd of October, Donish Gold had taken to Facebook to share their pre-wedding photos and his excitement for the big day.

In a short message posted online, he wrote:

“Sunday we party. 5th October. Thank you so much for choosing me, my baby girl, love is a beautiful thing.”

Sadly, what was meant to be a time of love and festivity became a period of mourning and pain.

It was gathered that Mirian had been on her way to the market when she allegedly complained of chest pain.

She was reportedly rushed to the Federal Medical Centre in Umuahia, where medical personnel tried to stabilise her.

At the hospital, It was said that she suffered internal bleeding and was taken into emergency surgery.

Despite all efforts to save her life, she did not survive the procedure and sadly died before her wedding could happen.

The heartbreak that followed her sudden passing was really intense, with friends and family expressing sorrow and disbelief.

Reactions as bride dies before wedding day

One of the groom’s close friends, Christian Ojike Agbaeze, lamented the loss in a deeply emotional tribute:

"A day made for celebration has turned to condolences. Blessing, this was not the plan. Uka, my man Donish Gold, take heart; you don’t deserve such cruelty from this world. Nigerian medical system failed you. We were meant to pay your pride price on Friday 03 2025 and party properly on 05, and you died on Friday 03, a day meant to be your happiest day. Saddest month ever. Why God?"

Another mourner shared her heartbreak, recalling how full of life and joy Mirian had been in the days before her death.

"My sister, as we fondly call each other. You left everyone in shock and agony with your sudden death. You were very healthy and excited over your traditional marriage that was supposed to hold tomorrow, being 5th October, until death snatched you away from us last night. I just wish this whole news was a prank, but reality keeps making me sad."

Jacob Akudo said:

"I don't know her but I can't believe this, because I saw her post this week inviting people for her big day, what really went wrong? God this is too painful to believe this."

Cherechi Ike said:

"I ve bn in so much pain, why will it be now?? Chai!!! Things have fallen apart indeed, God's intervention in this moment of sorrow I pray."

Ikechukwu Mirabel Esther reacted:

"So till now una still think say she just kpai like that. They don kpai her spiritually. I don't know her but omoh this one too painful abeg kai. It's well with her and her fiancee."

Mhiz Innocent added:

"God may my big day never turn to funeral. Jesus Christ this is so heartbreaking ooooo God."

