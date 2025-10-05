Africa Digital Media Awards

5 Brothers Go Viral as They Perform Asoebi Duties for Only Sister in Video: "She Is Loved at Home"
People

by  Ankrah Shalom
3 min read
  • A heartwarming video circulating on TikTok has shown five brothers celebrating their sister on her wedding day
  • Instead of the regular traditional style of having 'asoebi girls', the bride chose to use her brothers as her 'asoebi' team
  • Massive reactions trailed the heartwarming video as netizens shared their opinions, stating that the bride is definitely protected

A heartwarming moment was captured on video as five brothers danced in matching outfits to celebrate their sister's wedding day.

The bride, who is the only girl in her family, broke the traditional norms by choosing her brothers as her asoebi team instead of having female friends or relatives by her side.

Five brothers perform asoebi duties for their sister.
Man shares the moment he and his brothers performed asoebi duties for their only sister. Photo credit: @ajfautos/TikTok.
Brothers dance as only sister ties knot

The video was shared on TikTok by one of the brothers, @ajfautos, who captioned it:

"We did asoebi for our only sister Zinny. Congratulations sisssy your new home is blessed."

In the video, the brothers were seen joyfully dancing and showering their sister with money as they celebrated with her on her big day.

Five brothers captured on camera performing asoebi duties for their sister.
Five brothers seen celebrating their sister on her traditional wedding day. Photo credit: @ajfautos/TikTok.
Reactions as brothers wear asoebi at sister's wedding

The clip quickly gained attention on TikTok, with many viewers praising the siblings' bond and the brothers' performance.

Some jokingly commented that the brothers' dance moves were a signal to the husband to treat their sister well.

@tender011 said:

"Una use style show the husband una fighting skills."

@STB said:

"This one na threatening messages Una pass to her husband, don't joke with my only sis. If I be de husband the nxt day I will come and tell Una abeg abeg make Una protect me tooo."

@AZUBUIKE OKECHUKWU reacted:

"Our ancestors are wise we Igbo don't marry our sister but we defend our sister even in her husband house."

@khloe Davido Boss Tina said:

"I be only child oo but like this I Don born 4boys and 1girl the way my son dey treat my only daughter ehnnn hmm I dey jealous. Congratulations zinny ur home is blessed."

@Tina Eze (Adorable Sunshine) said:

"For her video one of u danced as if the trouble maker of the house is finally taken."

@AGU042 said:

"Nothing una wan tell me nah fear that guy use marry una sister because if to say in leave after 4 years not only will he leave the relationship but the world in general."

@NobleTwins reacted:

"So lovely to watch. She really loved at home. You guys really showed her the spirit of Siblingshiip that exists."

@Omiko Edibles reacted:

"I really love this move her husband now understand he has to drink enough cold water when he is angry or else his body go hear am from her brothers."

@Just me said:

"That guy that was dancing and jumping is the real definition of na my sister dey do weeding but na me happiness wan wound. Congratulations to your lovely sister e sweet me."

@Fai de scent added:

"Can’t imagine the happiness she felt seeing her brothers beside her. Dis is my plans for my brother in the day of my wedding. Congratulations dear."

See the post below:

Bride uses 4 sisters as asoebi girls

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian bride became an internet sensation over her choice of asoebi girls for her traditional wedding.

As against the norm of using friends or relatives, she settled for her siblings and got four of her sisters to serve as her asoebi girls.

