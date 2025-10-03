A Nigerian woman abroad narrated why she was afraid of returning to Nigeria because of her family

The abroad-based Nigerian woman opened up about how her family treated her since she relocated

Her experience with her family members grabbed people’s attention, as many shared similar experiences

A Nigerian woman abroad shared why she was afraid of her family in Nigeria.

She shared why she trusted outsiders more than her family, and why she was scared to return.

Woman Abroad Shares How Family Made Her Afraid of Returning to Nigeria: “I Trust Outsider Pass Them”

In a video by @itdbackup on TikTok, the woman shared her experience during an interview.

“I dey fear my family. I trust outsiders pass my family. If I even go Nigeria, I no even sure say I fit eat for my family house or drink water for there. Even go reach my senior sister so, I no sure say I go fit eat for him house. Because the mind wey them get towards me, They just want make I die.”

She opened up about how her family only cared about collecting money from her and would go to any lengths to get her to send them money.

Reactions trail abroad-based woman’s view on family

lovebe said:

Person way life dey favour go think see others no dey try, me i tell my dad say i no well he still dey asked money,money always

Unlimitedjoy99

Some of us are really blessed with good family memebrs, na money we no get but we're not hungry.

AB's collection

Aunty na ur own family be that o.... God know say I no fit joke with my parents and siblings and they don't joke with me too... My parents and siblings are the best gift God has given me.

Queensudys

sometimes na parents be the problem of their children dem nor train there children with love .train your children to love themselves

bella aifuwa

That one your family oo,my own family we go do anything for ourselves with our last drop of blood

Ivy News Network

which one be say your family is the best 😒 she's talking about her family which i know 40% of family in Africa are just like that. Let's be guarded 💀

JENNY SWEET 😘😘

she's very right 💯 the moment you leave nigeria to abroad,just know that you are just like a bag of money to them not minding how you get the money provided you make them happy

LegitQueen👑

Like make I even dey hospital for 1 year my family nor go even care but wen it come to money 💴 o go be number 1 lol 😂 my dear I choose my self over family now my kids my husband my top priority

