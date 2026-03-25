Chike revealed his mother strictly warned him against marrying any woman who does not have her own steady source of income

The singer shared that he was advised to avoid partners with heavy family responsibilities, specifically "unproductive" firstborns

Shifting from his romantic "Boo of the Booless" persona, Chike urged Nigerian men to stop prioritizing physical beauty over long-term stability

Nigerian singer Chike Ezekpeazu has opened up on the relationship advice that has quietly shaped his love life.

The “Nakupenda” crooner, during a chat on Ada’s Room podcast, shared that his mother gave him very clear instructions about the kind of woman he should marry.

According to Chike, his mother stressed that choosing a life partner goes beyond emotions. She warned him to be intentional, especially when it comes to financial stability.

Chike says his mother strictly warned him against marrying any woman who does not have her own steady source of income. Photos: Chike.

Source: Instagram

The singer revealed that one of her strongest instructions was that he should never settle down with a woman who has no source of income.

For her, financial independence is not just about money—it’s about reducing pressure in marriage.

“My mum advised me never to settle down with a woman who doesn’t have a source of livelihood, regardless of love,” he said.

If that wasn’t enough, Chike added that his mother also warned him about marrying into certain family situations.

She reportedly advised him to be cautious about partners who come from backgrounds where extended family members may depend heavily on them financially.

In her view, such dynamics could quietly turn into long-term burdens in marriage.

The singer also mentioned that his mum discouraged relationships with women who already carry heavy family responsibilities, especially if they are not financially stable themselves.

Chike admitted that these lessons didn’t just go in one ear; they changed how he approaches relationships entirely.

He now pays close attention to a woman’s lifestyle, background, and values before getting emotionally invested.

Instead, he believes compatibility, responsibility, and stability are what truly sustain a relationship in the long run.

Reactions trail Chike's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@kakalizlau01 stated:

"That’s a strong value, and it makes sense if you’re thinking about building a stable partnership. But beyond just “working,” it’s also about shared goals, ambition, and mutual respect, those matter just as much in the long run."

@AjibolaFaisol01 noted:

"I only date real women who are providers and problem solvers. A woman who tells me to sit and relax that she’s got everything covered"

@Munachi18783987 wrote:

"Addition to the ungoing Twitter agenda . Interviewer sef just dey "hmmm hmmm",the thing dey break her heart. Chike has always been saying things like this so I ain't surprised,solid guy"

Chike Shares Type of Women His Mother Advised Him Not to Ever Date: "Run From Them"

Source: Instagram

Chike thanks Davido for new song

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chike appreciated his senior colleague, David Adeleke, aka Davido, for working with him on the song, Funds.

Davido had closed out 2024 with a bang, releasing his single, Funds, featuring Chike and OdumoduBlvck.

In a recent post on X, the Egwu crooner expressed his disbelief at this unexpected opportunity to collaborate with such a prominent figure.

Source: Legit.ng