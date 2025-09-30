"African Parents Never Disappoints": Video Shows Moment Mother Shaves Her Son's Head
- A young man shared a funny video on social media showing the moment his head was shaved by his mother
- It appeared his mother did not like the hairstyle he wore, so she decided to shave it off with a razor blade
- The woman mowed the hair down, shaving it to the skin, giving him a hairstyle that sparked funny reactions in the comment section
A man went viral online after a video showed how his mother shaved his head with a razor blade.
The video showed that the man's hair was braided, but his mother chose to shave everything off.
In the video posted by, @paanaphtali__, the woman deployed razor blade and within minutes, the man had a new hairstyle.
The video is captioned:
"African parents never disappoint."
He frowned his face as if he was not happy with what his mother was doing, but he did not resist her.
Another video shows when the woman finished cutting the hair and then applied ointment to it.
Some children laughed at the man owing to his new hairstyle, which also inspired a lot of comments from social media users.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as man's head is shaved with razor blade
@Adicute. said:
"Mama please can you barb Lamine Yamal’s own for me?"
@Okoronkwo Hansome Carter said:
"After all this mum will be like see as you con fine."
@Go_sh_en said:
"As you respect your mum God will bless you."
@MR.FANÇY said:
"Since I braid my hair I never enter house for two weeks."
@NIA256 said:
"The fact that he respected his mom and sat patiently, I credit him for that."
@Becks said:
"I think all African mothers are professional barbers."
@Kayvinz said:
"This kind guy can take life if u insult his mother. Only a true son can do this and I RESPECT him for that."
@I_am_Obaloluwa said:
"After all this mum will be like see as you con fine."
@Pretty Afia said:
"This means the guy respects her mom and by now, mom is soo happy."
@Amarachi said:
"This is the perfect example of "no matter how big you are I am still your mother."
@Hypeman Splendid said:
"When you start making money, you'll realize that some rules are for the poor."
@hillarybaah656 said:
"My dad did this to me and I will never forget."
@MORENIKEJI said:
"Even god knows I won't sit. I'll rather run away for months."
@Golovin77 said:
"This video is clear and easy to follow. It deserves more views."
@Lady Akosua Aboagyewaa said:
"We still get some obedient youth around."
Man cuts his dreadlocks after four years
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a young man who has been carrying his dreadlocks for four years decided one day to go on a low cut and change his looks.
After cutting all his dreadlocks, he visited his father to surprise him as he looked almost unrecognisable.
Many people who watched the moment the father welcomed him with open arms said the man never liked the locks.
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 10 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.