A young Nigerian man doing POS business has been dumped by his girlfriend for being a POS agent despite making a massive amount of money daily and monthly from his business.

He mentioned that the girl's salary is just about ₦70,000 while he makes more than that in a week, and far exceeding it in a month with the amount he earns, an income some bankers and other professionals do not earn.

He explained in the video that his girlfriend told him she couldn’t cope with him doing that business and advised him to try another.

He said he tried, but it wasn’t working, and he couldn’t just leave his POS business since he needed a steady source of income.

According to a video made available on a popular social media platform, TikTok, by a user identified as @ekaftv, the individual, who is a POS agent, revealed his name as Victor as he shared his experience.

He was asked about the amount he makes in a day, and he revealed it to be around ₦10,000.

When asked how much he makes daily, he said:

"Let’s just say ₦10,000."

He was asked if he is married, and he said no. He was also asked if people look down on him as a result of his business and what his relationship life is like. He then shared an experience of a lady leaving him simply because he does POS.

He also revealed that the girl he was dating at the time, who left him, was earning about ₦70,000 from her job.

His statement:

"It should be something like ₦70,000."

He went on to add that he hasn’t found the right partner yet who he would want to settle down with:

"I’ve not found the right person yet."

Speaking about his love for the business and why he couldn’t leave it just yet, he said:

"I chose POS business because it gives me time to do any other thing. I had a shop here before they demolished it. I love POS because it gives me time to do whatever I want to do for myself."

Speaking more about what led to the break-up of his relationship with the said girl, he added:

"A lot, and that is why a person I found had to give up because I decided to focus on this business. She said she can’t cope and I had to try something else. But me, I can’t try something else because something else was not working. I can’t also leave this one. I have to have another source of income to join with this, so that’s it."

He also shared a similar experience of another individual earning a huge amount from the POS business, who also has a lot of workers under him.

He said:

"I know someone that has about 20 workers under this same POS and he’s paying them ₦70,000 every month, plus ₦1,000 daily."

He made several other revelations in the post and as the video made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as POS agent faces heartbreak

Glorious love wrote:

"She is very sick I believe."

Siir luton expressed:

"God almighty will provide a suitable partner for me,this my brother and every other singles who are genuinely seeking for a life partner ijn. A partner that will love,care, understand and help u grow + achieving our dreams in life."

Fralife_Snow shared:

"I CANNOT TRY SOMETHING ELSE BECAUSE SOMETHING ELSE IS NOT TRYING ME."

Apekeola noted:

"pos is one of the most underrated businesses,But I quit my laboratory work and start up my POS with the sum of 150k and I become a millionaire through POS business."

Headworld said:

"400k Lori ro Before you can earn up to 10k in your POS, you must have given out 500k to different people in exchange of 10k which you said is your gain in a single day and that's if you're charging 50 naira per 1k and to sum it up for a month, that you'll be given out 15 million [50 per 1k and to gain 10k as I said you must have given out 500,500 500,000÷50 (The 50 naira which is your charges per 1k) =10,000 gain (which is ur charges accumulation for a month) 500k which you're given out a day × 30 days= 15 millions a month which you're given out] Abeg where can I collect Tamina, make I start my POS too, at least if na 5k make i dey gain per day (HELP A BROTHER IN NEED)."

Fralife_Snow said:

"Why you dey cast update."

