A Nigerian man has shared his experience on social media after receiving the salary of four colleagues for about four consecutive months

According to his story, his company had mistakenly sent his salary including that of four others into his account

He narrated what transpired afterwards and the full story attracted the attention of social media users who came across it

A young Nigerian office worker has narrated how he proved his high level of integrity at his workplace.

According to his story, the company had unknowingly paid his salary alongside that of four colleagues into his bank account for four consecutive months.

Man returns money mistakenly sent to him

The man, identified on the X app as @michaels_techie, took to the platform to share his unusual experience.

Despite having the money at his disposal, he chose to transfer the money back to the company each month.

However, after four months of repeatedly returning the mistaken payments, the worker decided to inform his employers that he would start deducting bank charges from the amount before transferring it back.

He explained that he would still incur expenses in returning the money, hence the need to cover the costs.

In his words:

"My office mistakenly sent my salary and salary of 4 others to my account. I sent it back. Then this happened for 4 months straight before I told them I'll start charging them for bank charges when I transfer back to them. I'll still spend cos I want to return your money. I told them I'll start charging if they continue. At the first mistake, I had to go to the bank to increase my transaction limit so I could send it back cos it was way more than my limit. Me wey broke. Buh I'll Def not take what's not mine."

Reactions as man shares experience at work

Nigerians reacted to the story in the comments section.

Maggie said:

"The bank charges too. FCMB deducted 26 abi 28 naira."

Job seekers said:

"Maybe your workload is that of 5 people, so the AI system gave you what is fair."

Adebayo reacted:

"This happened to me during my darkest moments while working for TGI in 2023. This singular act of refund made me a friend to the HR till today, sometimes he do ask me to come for them again but now their salary is not up to what I use to fuel my car."

Ash said:

"I’ve done makeup for a while and there’s drama I’ve avoided simply because I don’t feel like I should keep what’s not mine. People like to drag deposits, or debate over what’s not refundable. If you ask nicely, I always refund. I didn’t work for it. What’s for me is for me."

Victor Ilori added:

"I got paid twice for my first salary, which was due to the fact that those we were employed together didn't validate their accounts on time, so I got paid with the older staff & the newer ones. I had to call it out immediately, which was appreciated and a reversal activated."

