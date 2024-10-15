A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming story revealing her triumphant victory against her critics

According to her, people had warned her husband against their marriage, claiming that she was an 'ogbanje' without a womb

However, their criticisms fell on deaf ears as her man went ahead with the wedding and barely one year later, she delivered twins

A Nigerian lady's emotional story of marital triumph has melted the hearts of social media users.

Defying critics who doubted her ability to conceive, she welcomed twins barely a year into her marriage.

Married lady puts critics to shame

Shuga190 shared her touching story on TikTok, revealing the overwhelming criticism she faced before tying the knot.

Critics had warned her husband that she was allegedly infertile and an "ogbanje", a term implying she was spiritually cursed.

Despite the naysayers, her husband stood firmly by her side, vowing to love her unconditionally against all odds.

His support paid off when she gave birth to adorable twins, debunking the vicious rumours about her fertility.

In a heartwarming video showcasing her babies, shuga190 encouraged fellow women facing similar challenges and asked them to cry no more.

She narrated:

"When I got married to my husband, people told him not to marry me that I have no womb. Some even said that I am ogbanje. Some said I am too weird and spoilt that I won't make a good wife. But my husband stood by me and promised me that no matter what people said about me that I am the one he loved. But guess what? I got married in January 2024 and today I am loved by the most handsome man in this world and also blessed with beautiful twins. So cry no more my sister. God is working on your own case right now."

Reactions as lady shares marital journey

The TikTok post sparked an outpouring of congratulatory messages and encouragement.

@advantage 042 said:

"Congratulations that's what am passing through now but I pray that God will answered me I'm 4 weeks pregnant congratulations to u."

@user6176669900455 Blessing said:

"Ameeeeeeeeeeeeeeen ooooooooooo congratulations to you sis."

@Lastborn _Slimbabe said:

"Congratulations. I tap from your blessings."

@Maggie:

"congratulations am next to carry my own testimony dis month."

@user18246554281015 commented:

"Ameeeeeeeeeeeeeen and congratulation to you. I tap from ur blessing my dear."

@Hemingway Nana Market Bugsines added:

"Congratulations I tap into ur blessing of safe delivery and twin in Jesus mighty name Amen and Amen."

