A man was so happy after his wife gave birth to a baby, and he decided to surprise her with the gift of a car

The woman was overjoyed when the car drove into the compound, and the keys were handed over to her

A lot of social media users are praising the man for choosing to recognise his wife's sacrifice in the labour room

A man has been praised by social media users after he bought a car for his wife, who gave birth to a baby.

According to a heartwarming video seen on social media, the man bought the car for his wife as a push gift.

The man bought a car for his wife as a push gift. Photo credit: TikTok/@fudgeu_ll.

In the video, the woman was overjoyed when the Toyota car was driven into the compound and the keys were handed over to her.

She sat in the car and lifted the key to celebrate the new ride. The video was shared by @fudgeu_ll.

A lot of people in the comment section said the man did the right thing.

The man was praised by netizens for buying a car for his wife. Photo credit: TikTok/@fudgeu_ll.

Reactions as new mother gets push gift from her husband

@Cecebeautycare said:

"An intentional man… na from small money you go know man wey be giver."

@Kowa James said:

"This is what push gift looks like. Not one man buying a washing machine or fridge. The worst one who said his presence is enough."

@sallybelloo said:

"This is what I’m talking about when I say marry a provider."

@Edobouy said:

"This car na 7-8m oh make una Dey talk."

@Skul boizy said:

"He spent the money on his wife not sidechick."

@BIG~MAMA said:

"An intentional man lord…he doesn’t have to be a billionaire."

@blonde.brownie.1 said:

"You guys are funny!!! Because no be Benz! This car is not 2m o."

@joel said:

"Una funny o person buy Corolla 08 model worth millions I just dey see a trying man is this, it starts from small……comments from people wey no fit afford Ps5."

@King_Jsmart said:

"This is very realistic. No be everybody be billionaire and no be everybody go take loan to impress social media."

@therealjokey said:

"God will continue to provide for him. Congratulations."

@Tamidah said:

"Person use him hard earned money buy him wife car una Dey call am little."

@Kay Kay said:

"Well done. I just remembered that man that said he’s the greatest push gift cause he was present."

@ASABA KIDDIES VENDOR said:

"Exactly my type of car. Also push gift, very stress-free car."

@Aphrodite said:

"Lmao no be everybody be billionaires and not everyone is here to impress social media…some of una mama no even get 1kobo when dem gen born una…una dey here Dey move like werey."

