Man Shares How He Was Robbed Four Times By Thieves When He Was at University of Benin
- A Nigerian man has shared what happened to him when he was a student at the University of Benin
- According to the man, armed robbers kept attacking his hostel and stealing his valuables when he was a student
- He said he was attacked each year from when he was in the 100 level until he graduated from the school
A Nigerian man has joined those sharing the terrible experiences they had with armed robbers.
Many social media users are sharing what armed robbers did to them after hearing the death of Somtochukwu Maduagwu.
Somtochukwu Maduagwu, who worked with Arise TV as a journalist, died after armed robbers attacked her apartment in Abuja.
Her death sparked social media outrage, with many people sharing their encounters with men of the underworld.
In a post, a user identified as @dee_hal0 said that when he was at the University of Benin, armed robbers used to attack him every year.
He said:
"Was robbed at gun point first day I resumed 100L in Uniben at Ekosodin. Phone stolen. Was robbed in 200L again. Phone stolen. Hostel robbed in 300L. Room was spared. Robbed again post-400L at gunpoint in same Ekosodin. Phone stolen. Man, I just thank God for life."
See the post below:
Nigerians share experiences with armed robbers
@sorakeiusura said:
"I can’t remember the year. I was 10. Or less. Woke up to a loud crash and turned to see the window of the children bedroom broken. My mother rushed in, grabbed my brothers and I and moved us to her room. Most of it is a blur but I remember we were moved to the front porch."
@BestTokoniEver said:
"Will never forget that hand on my neck looking for a gold chain. I have never been more afraid."
@Eso_nameh said:
"A week after I left my uncle’s house, his wife sister that stays with them, was robbed in my room. They tore my window and stole her phone. She later got a small button phone, the thief came and stole it again. It’s three years now, she doesn’t have a phone. She’s still traumatised."
@Davidremembers_ said:
"Till today, I can never sleep off till I check if the door is properly locked.. as funny as it sounds, one of the armed robbers used a rope from his clothes to tickle my nose for seconds to confirm if I was asleep. My heart beat faster that day than it beat for Amarachi."
@Iketechnologies said:
"In January 2020. I woke up to a gun pointed to my forehead in my bedroom. The command was simple: SHOUT, I SHOOT. I immediately lifted my 2 hands in surrender. They took whatever they could and disappeared. My heartbeat malfunctioned for a couple of months after the incident."
Man shares what thieves did to him
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man said thieves came to his apartment in Lekki.
According to the man, the thieves attacked his apartment around 7pm.
He said the thieves made away with his car and other valuables.
