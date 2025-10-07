A video of a UK-based Nigerian healthcare worker shedding tears has made many netizens emotional

According to the Nigerian lady in the diaspora, she was attacked by a patient, sparking concerns online

Her outcry sparked conversations about what healthcare workers face in their workplaces, and some netizens shared their similar experiences

A UK-based Nigerian healthcare worker has taken to social media to express deep pain over an unpleasant incident at her workplace.

She made a video of herself shedding tears, with words overlaid on it that conveyed a message she intended to pass across to the public.

"What we get trying to save lives in UK as NHS staffs.

"Bartering and abuse,"words layered on the video of the healthcare worker weeping read.

In the comment section, people asked her what exactly happened, and she replied that she:

"Was attacked by a patient."

Netizens showed the healthcare worker support and love while encouraging her to stay strong and prioritise her well-being.

Netizens moved by healthcare worker's experience

Seoul 🥰 said:

"Don’t follow them to die oo, ur family n loved ones need u. It’s sad our countries are not treating us any better. Sorry dear."

lizziedeindehende said:

"Working as a care giver in the Uk isn't for the faint hearted. I worked for 28yrs as NHS ED nurse. I have had all sorts from urine bottle thrown by bleeding drunkards on Saturday to being swear at. I got out of that unhealthy environment after developing HTN. So sorry you are in the state."

EddyChi6👑🇳🇬🇬🇧 said:

"Awwww sending hugs 🫂 was punched twice on my mouth and jaw,,, it’s well."

sename621 said:

"My dear, stop crying . Put yourself together and have a plan B, to either leave nhs/ leaving health care jobs completely now and do something else. It is all about the patient. Who is there for the staff no one. My dear. Do something else."

Mein Mayer❤️ said:

"I used to work in a mental hospital and it was hectic, girl I left the job my mentally health is more important than money."

Spiders Are Chasing Me! 🏃‍♀️ said:

"Oh sweetie 🫂🫂🫂 I'm hoping it was a mentally impaired patient that did this? (not that it makes it any less awful) my sister worked in a care home that specialised in dementia and Alzheimer care, and was beaten quite badly by a patient. It can be a dangerous job at times. Sending you lots of love and hugs. And thankyou."

CARDIFF BROW & LASH ARTIST said:

"I will choose learning disability and autism over mental health 🥲 you guys are the real MVP, hang in there sis, the lord is your strength."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a nurse in a psychiatric hospital had recounted her unexpected encounter with a patient.

UK-based Nigerian healthcare worker jailed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian healthcare worker was jailed in the UK for kissing a patient.

The man was working as a health care worker at York Hospital when the sexual assault offences happened, as stated by the prosecutor, Henry Fernnandez. Judge Alex Menary disclosed that the man had “abused the trust” placed in him as a medical professional.

As reported by The Punch, Fernnandez said the man, aged 47, was allocated to bathe a patient who was in a lot of pain. He first kissed the patient on the lips after bathing her, even though she was in pain and unable to fully resist the act.

