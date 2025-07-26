A female psychiatric nurse went public with her unexpected encounter with a patient in the hospital

She shared a video of a patient walking around in disposable medical gloves on his feet, like footwear

Some internet users found the video hilarious, while others shared what they would have done if they were in the nurse's shoes

A nurse has shared an experience she had with a psychiatric patient in the hospital.

She captured the moment on video and posted it on TikTok.

The nurse wrote:

"POV: You're a psychiatric nurse."

In the clip, a patient was seen walking around in disposable medical gloves, as if they were footwear.

She didn't show the patient's face in the 12-second video.

Watch the video below:

Nurse's experience with psychiatric patient elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the nurse's video below:

ofentse pinkie said:

"Let’s hope those shoe gloves don’t get lost 😭because if they do the party is over."

fifilwe69 said:

"All patients should do this, and the nurses should rate the best shoe. Issa Friday, every1 deserves fun times."

Khathutshelo said:

"I would go like with a serious face"chomi nice shoes, where did u buy them I also want them" after tht I go to the bathroom an laugh for 3 hours."

Mahlatse. said:

"I’d laugh the whole day&video call my friends & family for them to show their dogs."

YT: Thando Makhubu🦋 said:

"That is whyyyyyyy I don’t want to get admitted they’ll think I’m worse cause I’d be dying of laughter."

olivia Benjamin said:

"Nor be the Balenciaga Timaya buy 5m na person wear so for psychiatric."

phoebe_ ♡🌸 said:

"The day I entered psychiatric ward nobody normal for my eyes nurse dey ask me who I dey find I no answer her coz she’s not on uniform."

Sonia said:

"Everyone in the psychiatric hospital is mad even tho u re not cause I don’t trust anyone."

Rainy said:

"I’d really love to work at a psychiatric hospital."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who passed through a psychiatric ward in a hospital shared what she witnessed.

Lady lands in hospital's psychiatric ward

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady landed in a psychiatric ward in a hospital after organising asoebi girls without any wedding party.

According to a netizen who shared the story, the young lady added her and some other friends to a group chat to plan for her fake wedding. The narrator disclosed that the wedding plan had already commenced, and they were already choosing the colours and styles for the wedding. She wrote:

"Had a friend last year who added us to her Asoebi group chat. We were busy choosing colours and styles for an unknown groom. We later found out from her family that they weren't preparing for any wedding. Naso dem carry her go psychiatric, she started meds and now she's very okay."

