A man shared his experience on an Air India flight, showing passengers' refusal to follow the flight attendant's orders

His viral video showed passengers ignoring flight attendants' instructions while in the air, sparking concerns

The flight from Bangkok to Delhi saw passengers standing and opening overhead bins despite safety instructions.

A man shared his experience on an Air India flight, showing a video of how passengers behaved.

He shared a rare video of how the passengers refused to obey the flight attendant’s orders while the plane was in the air.

A man shares his experience on an Air India flight, showing passengers' refusal to follow the flight attendant's orders. Photo: Instagram/@storychaplin, Getty Images/Abdul Munaff

Source: UGC

In an Instagram video by @storychaplin, the man showed what passengers did while flight attendants were giving orders.

Passenger on Air India plane shares observations

The man’s video showed a co-passenger standing and walking when the seatbelts light was on and a flight attendant announced that there should be no movement.

He noted that the flight was from Bangkok to Delhi.

The man captioned the video:

“Just landed in Delhi from Bangkok on an Air India flight. The plane was still moving, cabin crew was still strapped, and yet… passengers started standing, opening overhead bins, ignoring every single safety instruction.

“I’ve just completed 10 flights across 8 countries, and this was my final flight home. I wasn’t shocked, but I was hurt seeing this complete disregard for rules and fellow passengers. Cabin crew kept pleading. People kept ignoring. This isn’t a lack of awareness. It’s a lack of basic civic sense.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Air India passenger’s review

@simrankaursuri said:

"Whenever I get middle or isle seat I don’t get up till the door opens and passengers stuck on my other side get so restless."

@ashrith_shetty said:

"There should be fine at every level.. then only people will fall in line."

@xingridleahx said:

"When passengers stand up while seatbelt sign is on, makes you wish for a turbulence that will make them fall on the floor to teach them a lesson."

@prpatel04 said:

"Those seat belts should automatically lock and the pilot can release them when ready. Then people will learn."

@aliusamaasif13 said:

"More than 90% of ppl on plane are like these. I use to still untill just feww ppl remain then just stand up pick ur carryon and slide out of plane. instead of standing in queue and waiting others to walk slowly."

A man shares how passengers disobey the flight attendant’s orders on an Air India plane. Photo: Aaron Foster

Source: Getty Images

This happened weeks after an Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad and killed 241 people on board, and some casualties on the ground. Only one passenger survived the accident.

A preliminary investigation report into the plane crash was released a month after the tragic accident.

Worrying update about only survivor emerges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a worrying health update on the only survivor of the Air India plane crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, emerged a month after the tragic incident.

Ramesh, still haunted by the tragedy, reportedly suffered from the trauma of the incident, according to his relative Krunal Keshave.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng