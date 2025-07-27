A Nigerian woman has built a big house for her husband as a reward after she travelled and came back

The woman said that when she was leaving, her husband promised her that she would come back and meet her

She said she stayed away for eight years, and her husband stayed faithful and came calling her until she returned

A Nigerian woman built a house for her husband and gave it to him on his 50th birthday celebration.

The lucky man broke down in tears when the gift was unveiled in public during the birthday event.

The woman gave the house to her husband on his 50th birthday. Photo credit: Bokujaka Media House

The explanation given in the video indicates that the man's wife was not around for eight years.

According to the woman, when she was leaving her family behind in 2017, it was not easy for her.

However, her husband encouraged her and promised her that whenever she came back, he would be there waiting for her.

She said she didn't believe her husband when he made the promise eight years ago.

After eight years, she returned to find out that the man kept his word. She decided to make him proud by building a 3-bedroom house in Lekki, Lagos, for the family. The heartwarming video was reposted by @dammiedammie35.

The man wept after his wife unveiled the house. Photo credit: Bokujaka Media House.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman builds house for her husband

@waxdigitals said:

"This is impressive. First I ever heard ooo."

@_THE_CRAFT3R_ said:

"They said women do not appreciate men. I strongly DISAGREE! If you marry a good woman, and you play the role of a fatherly figure in her life."

@igbinhenry said:

"He was only being rewarded for waiting for her to be back after 8 years ooo but imagine it’s the other way round huh? Which girl go wait for 8 years for her man to come back home? When a guy is seriously in love trust me anything goes no long cap."

@BintDija said:

"I know someone who will reject this because "she didn't tell him before building the property."

@bencipherx said:

"That would be my babe in a few short years. But I want a submersible or yatch instead."

@Noble_man002 said:

"Hmmm only God knows what this man has done for her to bring out her money to pull this Luxury show on his birthday."

@AdunolaJh said:

"This is amazing. That's when u give ur loyalty for someone that appreciate and value it. You must be a good woman too, I'm very sure of that. May both of u live long and celebrate more on earth in Jesus name."

@afro_dany9 said:

"See as the man Dey cry. He definitely didn’t see that coming. Cuz it’s absolutely rare for women to gift men. Let alone landed properties."

Man tells his wife to resign from her job

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man has ordered his wife to resign from her job, and the story is attracting many reactions on social media.

The man said his wife no longer has time for him, noting that he is no longer seeing her in the bedroom because of the job.

However, the job, which is a remote one, pays the lady N7.5 million monthly and she is finding it difficult to leave.

