Jude Okoye, popular Nigerian music executive and elder brother to music duo P-Square, is making headlines but not for entertainment this time.

The CEO of Northside Entertainment has weighed in on Nigeria’s political system, calling for urgent electoral reform that mandates a university degree as the minimum qualification to run for any political office.

Taking to his Instagram story, Okoye wrote:

“How hard is it to reform our electoral act, making at least a Uni bachelors degree a benchmark for qualification to run for any office in Nigeria, We can't have the uneducated leading the educated. Makes zero sense.”

Jude Okoye, Cynthia Morgan's running battle

Legit.ng recalls that the music executive has been at loggerheads with his ex-signee, Cynthia Morgan. Recently, the rapper called out Okoye again, accusing him of diverting her funds and being dishonest about all that transpired when she was under him.

She wrote:

"Judeengees all you've done since 2016 is talk behind my back... all efforts to see you in person has been to no avail it is no news that l am disappointed in you and! know The Ta Youre also disappointed in yourself, hence your no face polity…but you see, I know I had to reap my own destruction for sowing in flesh and you too will reap yours for being an instrument and for holding back such earnings through dishonesty. As we all know God cannot be mocked."

See the post below:

Jude wants politicians to hold degrees, reactions

Legit.ng compiled reactions of social media users below

@comfortmallambb:

"You wey no fit handle domestic leadership for your family, but you wan offer political advice to a whole Nigeria . Eeeehhhhh"

@dona.ld4010

"Monday Okpebolo what do you have to say about this?"

patrick_worldbuddytmkoded

"See bros I have not judged you for once even if they say negative things about you but you just prove to me now that you are an educated and responsible man who knows what is right in any system ..... i love you more bros"

@ayoola_danny

"You like to stress your self in the country let me remind you Yahyah Bello was 42 years old as the youngest governor and he went to university of Michigan in usa .. smiles"

@legendary_e.e:

"If you’re triggered about this, just know he’s talking about you and your political affiliation. I know APC guys will be m@d. D7 political group Lmao"

Mr P, Jude's fight gets messy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jude brother and one half of music duo, Psquare, Peter Okoye blasted the music executive.

Before now, Peter had been accused of misleading the investigation and providing false information about his education and company finances.

Taking to social media, Jude Okoye recalled how the people he managed and shouldered their responsibilities turned their backs on him until they became broke and failed to take accountability.

