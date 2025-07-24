A Nigerian lady in the United States of America shared how she sent her friend N20,000 for his newborn but got an unexpected response

A Nigerian lady in the United States of America shared how she sent her friend N20,000 for his newborn but got an unexpected response.

She stated that her friend, who just welcomed a baby, asked her to send money for the newborn, and she sent N20,000.

In a tweet by @zuweerahh on X, the lady said she didn’t get a response from the man after sending the money.

According to her, she reached out to the friend to make sure that he got the money, but was met with an unexpected response.

Her tweet read:

“Someone asked me for owo omo and I sent 20k. He didn’t say anything so I asked to be sure he received it. He said “yea, I saw the thing you sent”.”

In a follow-up tweet, she added that he was pained by his friend’s response because she wanted to use the money to get herself a treat from an American-based eatery known as Five Guys.

She said:

“Wetin even pain me pass for the thing be say I been wan use the money buy 5guys but I killed my own craving. Shet!”

The lady added:

“I blame myself sha cos he’s done something similar but later apologised and I forgave. E don end sha. I wasn’t even expecting any serious thanks cos most times I tell people not to thank me but atleast acknowledge it.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions trail’s lady’s friend's response to N20k gift

@OluwatobiOtun said:

"Na my hard earned money you dey call “thing” okay."

@musiro007 said:

"It's very bad. And that's how some people lose lifetime opportunities. He'll now need a bigger favour and expect you to be very kind enough to help him. Atunwa loruko e. Sometimes, na person wey you rate gaaan dey f up pass. And it's always very painful cos you never saw it coming. But we move."

@__kayah_ said:

"I don't answer things like this. One kobo you won't get, did you give birth to beg for money. If I don't give and you ask. Shi shi, you won't see."

@Nekie_neka said:

"Very good. Next time you won’t try sending that thing again. Just go chop shawarma."

In related stories, a lady in the US bought a Tesla while another Nigerian lady in America showed the car she bought after one year of working as a nurse.

Lady in UK send Nigerian friend N30,000

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom shared the unexpected reaction she got after sending N30k to her friend

She said she sent the money to her friend because the latter had lost her mum and was planning for the funeral

Her viral video divided netizens as they shared personal experiences with people based in the United Kingdom.

