A Nigerian lady who lived in the United Kingdom for five years shared her plan as she got ready to return to her country.

She said she was selling her car in the UK before her return to Nigeria, and explained the reasons for her decision.

In the video by @officialjoysia2 on TikTok, the lady said she used the car to learn how to drive in the UK but decided to sell it off before returning to Nigeria.

She mentioned that her husband said she should sell it off, despite the car being the first she owned in the UK.

The lady said:

“My husband bought me this car to learn how to drive in the UK but now the car is going after 2 plus years. It’s a good timing though, because we are living to Nigeria.

“When I passed my driving test, my husband was like, ‘you passed your driving test. I got you this car to learn how to drive. It’s time to change your car.’”

She noted that her husband complained about the car being small and not being able to contain much load.

Reactions as lady plans return to Nigeria

The video went viral and had over 17,500 views as of the time of this report. Many who came across her post shared their thoughts on her decision to sell her car and return to Nigeria.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Dodenglobal|Travel&Importation said:

"When una don get paper finish una go de form japada."

@Joqueen said:

"We are finally selling the car oo! Finally she has been sent back after causing drama."

@mis_nneka said:

"Please take me with you."

@Hazel eyes said:

"I’m guessing she has a passport already ? Wish you luck."

@Love Odama |WriterVAInfluencer said:

"This is the news that some people sha want to hear. God forbid!"

@emmanuelajose34 said:

"Hi, cam you pls the contact of the cargo company used? thanks."

@mmaazee23 said:

"Go and come back in peace. No be us you go use catch cruise."

