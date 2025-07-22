A doctor, Chioma Nwakanma-Akanno, has shared how her little son mistakenly locked her in the bathroom for an hour

Dr Chioma said all attempts to get help were unsuccessful until her child finally unlocked the bathroom

The medical practitioner recounted the unexpected statement that her toddler made after unlocking the bathroom

Having a bad day? Well, just to share that I spent ~1hr accidentally locked up in my bathroom, by a boy I carried for 9 months.

My attempts at calling for help failed. Finally, it was still this toddler who unlocked the door. Not to save me, but to report: “My balloon burst”.

Doctor's experience generates mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the doctor's experience below:

@Ebonyterence said:

"When my son was about 3yrs, he did this. I went to bring in the clothes I washed earlier and he locked the door. He was inside alone and I had water on fire. I started shouting and calling for help. Neighbors gathered trying to open the door and he started crying. He sha opened."

@AkiMarlin said:

"Children will stain your white."

@Ahras_co said:

"I sincerely apologize on their behalf!"

@Anagazo said:

"Lock no suppose dey outside bathroom door and even the internal one should be able to be open from outside with a coin or similar tool."

@OlufemiOlutade said:

"Should I laugh? should I feel sorry? I don’t know! But this is wild! 😂😂😂😂

"But his balloon burst now and he needs help."

@emmanue68884926 said:

"Lol😂😆 .

"The Joy and the Load of Motherhood...

"All in One Package 📦."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a mum had caught her little son in the kitchen at midnight.

Little girl reports herself to her mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a brave little girl had reported herself to her Nigerian mum.

In a video, the mother captured the epic moment between her and her 3-year-old daughter. The little girl bravely approached her mother in her room, determined to own up to her error and fix it.

With a touching tone, the little girl explained that she wrote the wrong number nine and had no idea how to correct it. She asked her mother to teach her and help her complete her task so she could watch TV on her iPad.

