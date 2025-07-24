A man claimed he has been walking around barefoot for five years, sparking many reactions on TikTok

Nigerian man claims he hasn't worn footwear in five years.

In the video posted by @thebarefootdoctorke, the man was seen walking without footwear.

He indicated that he even goes to his workplace without putting on shoes.

The video is captioned:

"I haven’t worn shoes in past 5 years."

Some people who saw the video wondered why he chose not to put on shoes.

Nigerian man says he never wears shoes, even at work.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man claims he walks barefoot

@VITAMIN C said:

"In the hospital? what if you mistakenly step on niddle or any sharp objects."

@Pearls Lead said:

"Walking barefoot can be therapeutic, stimulates nerve endings."

@mlilo said:

"Your a healer of your own. May God keep you to lead others with your knowledge I do that every morning."

@Jada said:

"Grounding and staying grounded is everything."

@Dee Enn said:

"I am just thinking of going to a public toilet without shoes."

@Rahim G said:

"So where you are required to remove shoes for your you wear."

@Oloriadelakun1 said:

"Grounding or Earthing ... much better on grasses or soils .. concrete, not so much."

@Lady-AMA said:

"Is it safe especially working in a hospital where you can mistakenly get pricked by a needle and considering the fact that hospitals are places with high infections."

@sula Yiga said:

"May be you don't do surgeries."

@Mazet68 said:

"How is that allowed in your hospital, coz you can mistakenly be poked by a sharp object?"

@TwendeTwendewithMendi said:

"I love it!!! it really Charges you and keeps you grounded."

@Dee.. said:

"As long as that makes you money it's fine ey."

@sanelyfseroke said:

"I'm sure it's healthy but how do you avoid electric current shock, Doc."

@Dr. Mandu said:

"Beautiful earthing and grounding of the root."

@Kajuju Mwogora said:

"Staying barefoot is just fulfilling ... l use every chance available to stay barefoot."

@Adetoun Jennifer said:

"Please, give me a tangible reason before I summon the African mentality in me."

@Fiction said:

"What if you walk on a contaminated used sharp object?"

@annendichu said:

"I witnessed this at Human garage hospital Garden city so therapeutic."

